On Tuesday, Feb. 1, Republicans across Minnesota will be gathering in their neighborhoods for precinct caucuses. This is an opportunity to voice your opinions on issues like CRT, fiscal responsibility, government overreach and safe neighborhoods. There is too much at stake this year to be spectators. Political Party actions and candidates are shaped directly by the people that show up and participate. If conservatives and Republicans are to be victorious in November, we must begin on Tuesday, February 1 at the Republican Party Precinct Caucuses.
Attend your caucuses at:
• Bigfork School (100 Huskie Blvd., Bigfork - lunch room) Bearville Twp, Bigfork, Bigfork Twp., North Unorganized (Busticogan, Fairview, Scenic Park and Dewey) Carpenter Twp, Effie, Grave Lake Prec, Liberty Prec, Long Lake Prec, Marcell Twp, Pomroy Twp, Stokes Twp.
• Deer River High School ( 101 First Avenue NE, Library) Ball Club Prec, Deer River P1-2, Deer River Twp, Morse Twp, Oteneagen Twp, Wellers-McClormick P1-2, Winnibigoshish Prec, Zemple
• Robert J. Elkington Middle School (1000 NE Eighth Avenue, Grand Rapids) Arbo Twp, Cohasset, Bass Lake Prec, Blackberry Twp, Deer Lake Prec, Grand Rapids Prec 1-4, Harris Twp, LaPrairie, Spang Twp, Splithand Twp, Sugar Lake Prec, Wabana Twp, Warba, Wildwood Twp
• Greenway High School (308 Roosevelt Street, Coleraine - Staff Development Room) Balsam Twp, Bovey, Calumet, Coleraine, Feeley Twp, Gran Prec, Goodland Twp, Greenway Twp, Keewatin, Lawrence Lake Twp, Lone Pine Twp, Marble, McLeod Prec, Nashwauk, Nashwauk Twp, Sago Twp, Taconite P1-2, Trout Lake Twp,Wawina, Twp
• Kinghurst Township Hall (59613 Co. Rd. 145, Dora Lake) Alvwood Twp, Ardenhurst Twp, Bowstring Twp, Good Hope Twp, Grattan Twp, Inger Prec, Kinghurst Twp, Lake Jessie Twp, Max Twp, Moose Park Twp, Nore Twp, Sand Lake Twp, Squaw Lake, Third River Twp, Wirt Twp
