A couple weeks ago, we observed a peaceful transfer of power to incoming President Joe Biden. Biden quickly got to work, and among other things unfortunately, turned his aim to revoking a permit for the Keystone pipeline.
While it is unclear what, if any, action Biden will take against the Line 3 replacement, it is important to look back to how we got to where we are today when it comes to the project.
In 2016, under the Obama Biden Administration, a consent decree concluded that Enbridge shall replace the Line 3 pipeline. That is where it all began.
Enbridge worked with the Department of Justice and the Environmental Protection Agency to reach an agreement, part of which included an investment by Enbridge of more than $100 million in new safety measures.
Enbridge has worked tirelessly with regulators and investigators to make sure this project can move forward safely. The company has complied with studies, reviews, and investigations, and made necessary changes when required to do so. In fact, in the history of Minnesota pipeline projects, this project has gone through the most extensive environmental review ever.
All of this extensive research by multiple state and federal agencies has come to the same conclusion – this pipeline poses numerous risks if remained as is.
I think anyone who looks at this project has the same hope – for a safe and reliable way to transport oil.
As we are now under the Biden Administration, I think it is important to remember that this project is operating under the consent decree from the Obama/Biden Administration. Those involved should put partisan differences and opinions aside and look at the facts which highlight how greatly needed this replacement is. This is not a partisan issue, and we should remember that.
Pat Medure
Chair of Range Association of Municipalities & Schools (RAMS)
Mountain Iron, Minn.
