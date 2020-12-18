So, Republican Rep. Pete Stauber thinks it’s OK to let Texas throw out all the votes in Wisconsin just because he doesn’t like the outcome. Does that mean that Rep. Stauber also thinks it’s OK for, say Maryland, to throw out all the votes cast for him in Minnesota’s 8th CD? Maybe he should think more logically before blindly following his party’s nonsense.
Valerie Conner
Talmoon
