Several of Minnesota’s Iron Range Delegation (IRD) legislators released the following joint statement regarding the recent announcement by anti-mining groups of their support for “Prove it First” legislation that would cast aside Minnesota’s exceptionally stringent environmental review process for permitting mining operations.
Members of the bipartisan IRD from Northeast Minnesota included Sens. Tom Bakk, I-Cook, David Tomassoni, D-Chisholm, Justin Eichorn, R-Grand Rapids, and Reps. David Lislegard, D-Aurora, Dale Lueck, R-Aitkin, Spencer Igo, R-Grand Rapids, and Julie Sandstede, D-Hibbing.
They were in agreement that the anti-mining groups’ proposal is a thinly veiled effort to thwart the startup of new mining operations in Minnesota’s mineral rich mining region:
“Minnesota’s lengthy, painstakingly thorough environmental review and permitting process imposes the latest safety and environmental protection standards in existence on any proposed mining that comes forward.
“Simply put, if it cannot be done safely from an environmental perspective the operation is not permitted to go forward.
“Minnesota is blessed with a rich venue of critical minerals including taconite, copper, nickel, cobalt, manganese and many other precious minerals critical to supporting our nation’s national security and progress toward a more environmentally friendly economy.
“Nothing is broken here, special legislation is neither needed nor warranted in this area.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.