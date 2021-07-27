I am sure many of you, like me, enjoyed watching the televised Opening Ceremonies of the Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo on Friday evening. I vividly remember during the last Winter Games how proud I was when my brother coached the Team USA women’s hockey team to a Gold Medal. While I obviously was proud of my brother, I also felt an enormous amount of pride and patriotism when our national anthem was played. 

As the 2021 Olympic Games are underway, it is inspiring to hear about athletes like world-ranked archer Brady Ellison who recognizes that representing the United States of America is an “honor.” Our children need to remember there is nothing wrong with being proud of our country and publicly expressing their patriotism. With humility, I am proud to be an American and our patriotism should be embraced, not hidden.

2
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments