I am sure many of you, like me, enjoyed watching the televised Opening Ceremonies of the Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo on Friday evening. I vividly remember during the last Winter Games how proud I was when my brother coached the Team USA women’s hockey team to a Gold Medal. While I obviously was proud of my brother, I also felt an enormous amount of pride and patriotism when our national anthem was played.
As the 2021 Olympic Games are underway, it is inspiring to hear about athletes like world-ranked archer Brady Ellison who recognizes that representing the United States of America is an “honor.” Our children need to remember there is nothing wrong with being proud of our country and publicly expressing their patriotism. With humility, I am proud to be an American and our patriotism should be embraced, not hidden.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.