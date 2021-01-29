State Representative Spencer Igo, R-Grand Rapids, issued the following statement regarding Gov. Tim Walz’s 2021-2022 budget proposal. Gov. Walz is proposing $1.7 billion in new taxes including a 10% hike to Minnesota’s top tax bracket, a 15 percent hike to Minnesota’s business tax, and regressive tax hikes on cigarettes and vaping products that disproportionately hit low-income Minnesotans. The Governor is proposing just .3% in cuts ($150 million) out of a $52+ billion budget.
“Governor Walz’s budget proposal is wrong for the Northland and will slow our recovery from the economic damage caused by government mandated shutdowns,” said Rep. Igo. “At a time when so many are still struggling, it’s hard to believe that the Governor would seek to raise taxes on Minnesota families and businesses. State government should share in the sacrifice that so many have had to endure during the last year. Because of that, we should instead focus on reduced spending and streamlining of government programs. I truly believe our best days are ahead of us, but Minnesotans and businesses must be given the chance to recover without government getting in the way by raising their taxes.”
