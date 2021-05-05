For over a year now, Minnesota has been under the complete and total control of one man. With his far-reaching emergency powers, Governor Walz has tested the limits of the power that’s afforded to the governor by the Minnesota Constitution.
Some, like Representative Erik Mortensen (R-55A) have deemed his actions unconstitutional. Mortensen understands that Walz has prohibited freedom of assembly by closing churches, and forced businesses to close their doors forever by severely limiting who they can serve. Walz has also restricted medical freedom, by freezing elective surgeries.
Mortensen knows that even though Walz has caved on a few of these things thanks to political pressure, he cannot get away with the damage that he has caused. That’s why he has introduced HR 2, a resolution to impeach Governor Walz. Mortensen is standing up for the people of his district, why won’t Representative Spencer Igo?
Spencer Igo has been silent on impeachment. He has complained about Walz’s abuse of power before, but when he has the chance to hold him accountable, he does nothing!
If Igo wants to support the people of his district, he will sign on to Mortensen’s resolution to hold Walz accountable. If he won’t, perhaps our district should elect someone who will.
Stephanie Lipscy
Grand Rapids
