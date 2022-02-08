On Feb. 3, the Minnesota House approved legislation extending the COVID-19 presumption for workers’ compensation. The law provides a presumption that if public safety or health care workers contract COVID-19, they did so during the course of their employment and are covered by workers’ compensation.
“Extending the workers’ compensation presumption for our first responders and health care workers is the right thing to do to protect their financial peace of mind should they contract COVID-19,” said Rep. Rob Ecklund (DFL – International Falls). “Our frontline workers are still helping our state get through this pandemic, and as they work to keep other Minnesotans safe and healthy, we simply cannot leave them behind. That’s why it’s so important for us to put this legislation on the fast track early this session and I’m proud to support it.”
Those workers impacted by this legislation include:
Firefighters
Peace and police officers
Paramedics
EMTs
Health care providers, nurses or assistive employees in a health care, home care or long-term care setting who work with COVID-19 patients
Nurses, health care workers, correctional officers or security counselors at correctional facilities
Child care providers who are required to provide child care for the children of first responders and health care workers under executive orders
The Workers’ Compensation Advisory Council signed off on the extension on Tuesday. The Minnesota Senate approved the legislation earlier in the day.
