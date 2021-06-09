Some fossil fuel companies are choosing bankruptcy for the purposes of avoiding their social and corporate level of responsibility with the cleaning up process, especially in large bodies of water that many ecosystems depend on. Among other reasons, there are several factors playing into these high-level decisions such as shedding their company’s debts, reorganizing their assets, and in some cases to offload their amount of responsibility the fossil fuel business has to meet their environmental demands. Eventually, they merge out of bankruptcy and operations will continue to grow. Unfortunately, these schemes under the business name have happened more than once. Chevron, BP, and Marathon Petroleum are some of the groups involved besides the National Government Department of the Interior.
I think it is really frustrating that there is not a higher likelihood that these business actions will not be stopped, and there is much work we need to accomplish. Through the help of the government’s infrastructure, we can continue to contact our fossil fuel companies and to persuade them to reverse their actions and start to become more responsible for what their drilling is doing to the oceans and large areas of life within these earth-designed filters.
The options for these fossil fuel-drilling businesses are liquidation or reorganization, and I believe this makes the way out to be simple because these operations already have so much wealth that continuing to compete will be the determining factor of how fossil fuel resources are gathered. The means by which fossil fuel companies are lingering must be challenged by the National Government’s Department of the Interior, in order for things to change and promote a net-zero future, equitably for all people, ecosystems and communities who depend on sustainable resources instead.
Anna Gosling
MN350 Comms Intern
