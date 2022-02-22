For a handful of college students and their families, the problem of tuition and financial assistance are of greatest importance when it comes to gaining a higher education. The consistent raise of tuition has become a substantial issue. The expansion of this issue has become significant enough to be noticed by many government officials. Approximately 49% of students attend public institutions (U.S. Education Department 2020). How many of them struggle with payments and increasing debts? What change could be made that would be beneficial to both students and institutions?
Some would argue that the best course of action would be to simply make college free. Morley Winograd and Max Lubin, authors of Tuition-free College is Critical to Our Economic Recovery, stated that free college would increase attendance, and would also encourage students of all racial backgrounds to be more likely to attend. They also expressed that it would create and encourage immediate work for those who are unemployed. They argued that “the federal government spent $91 billion in 2016 on policies that subsidized college attendance. At least some of that could be used to help make public higher education institutions tuition-free in partnership with the states.”
However, free college would mean that they would have to replace all that has been lost. The amount would currently run at approximately $70 billion, maybe more with the influx of attendance. All of this money will be coming from our taxes. Would this be the best use of $70 billion in tax dollars? This money could be put to other, more pressing issues. According to Beth Akers, writer of “Don’t Ruin College By Making It Free,” “the same $70 billion would allow the U.S. to double our current spending on SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) and related programs aimed at eliminating hunger.”
From where I stand, the best way to improve this situation would be to reduce tuition and make it more affordable, thus making it more accessible to a higher volume of people. To start off, reduced tuition will provide a higher drive for education. With college being more accessible, it will lead to a more educated public. A more educated public will result in increased political participation. This will help improve communities, making them more progressive. An increase in attendance at colleges will also mean more involvement in the community. Lower tuition means less debt for students upon graduation, which in turn would be beneficial for the economy. The shorter amount of time students spend paying off school loans, the quicker they are able to make money. If students are able to make money faster, they will also spend faster, contributing to the economy.
While free college may supply the general population with some benefits, there are too many issues that would offset these goals. In doing so, it would cause more harm to the communities, and the economy. We should direct our attention to reducing tuition in order to maintain a more qualitative society.
Amelia Mertz
Deer River
