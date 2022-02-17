Fourteen percent of Americans living today, and 8% of Minnesotans, are of African ancestry. Every year, February is a time to give special attention to remembering the individuals and events that shaped >400 years of African American history since the first African slaves arrived on this continent. Black History Month (aka African American History Month) was first observed in the US in 1970 and is now recognized in Canada and the UK as well.
Here in Itasca County, if you look around, there is little to remind us, outside the walls of a few school classrooms, that it is Black History Month. But that doesn’t mean it isn’t an excellent time for us to challenge ourselves to look a little deeper and learn a little more about the complex, rich history and heritage of African American people - a history of brutal hardship, remarkable achievement, courage, survival, celebration, triumph, brilliant culture and also challenges that persist today.
I am writing this letter simply to encourage everyone to do this, regardless of your age, color, birthplace, heritage, or politics. I am perhaps a hopeless nerd, but I love taking a deep dive into subject matter that fills voids in my knowledge and answers old, nagging questions. Opportunities for learning abound, even in Itasca County where only 1-2% of us is of African lineage. If you like to read, check out the Grand Rapids Library Black History Month display. Here are a few of the books I’ve been reading lately: “The Warmth of Other Suns” (Isabel Wilkerson) follows 3 families that took part in the massive 1910-1970 migration of African Americans from the rural south to northern cities; “Devil in the Grove” (Gilbert King) is a gripping illustration of why so many left the south; “Having our Say” provides a portrait across 10 decades of African American life, including the vibrancy of Harlem in its prime, as observed and told by the spunky 100+-year-old Delaney sisters. And if you want to better understand the issues of today, two books are essential: “The Color of Law” (Richard Rothstein), on the segregating of America, and “The New Jim Crow” (Michelle Alexander). If you prefer novels, go online and google “Recommended Reading for Black History Month”. If books aren’t your thing, check out the exhibit of photo-journalist Georgia Fort at the Macrostie Art Center. And there is no end to fascinating movie-watching. Try “ Selma” or “Hidden Figures” or “I am Not Your Negro” or “Becoming.” Consult online for dozens more recommendations.
Throughout my schooling, I avoided history classes like the plague. Now, I can’t get enough: heartbreaking, inspiring, enraging, enlightening, humbling, and sometimes, just a really great story. I can’t help but feel that the more we understand the specifics and the intertwinings of African, Indigenous, Asian, and European American histories, the more we can only recognize our shared humanity.
Karen Noyce
Warba
