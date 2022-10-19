A recent writer suggested voting Republican up and down the ballot for the apparent sole reason she personally liked a few local candidates. However, there are other reasons to vote Republican.
• You would want your daughter to have her rapist’s baby.
• You agree it is therapeutic for girls as young as 10 to carry their rapist’s baby (as a physician, of all people, recently wrote) with that constant reminder every minute of every day of the horrific incident, and then risk their lives in a dangerous delivery for children so young.
• Believe women are not capable of making wise decisions.
• Don’t understand the causes of inflation and other economic fundamentals, e.g. Presidents have little to no control over inflation and that anyone claiming they can fix inflation is lying. (However, economists do agree the Democratic Inflation Reduction Act will, to a modest extent, actually help reduce inflation.)
• Dismiss the fact we currently have the lowest unemployment rate in United States history.
• Support our previous president who admires Putin, seems to believe everything he says, and has publicly stated that the United States shares significant blame for Putin ordering the invasion and destruction of Ukraine.
• Persist in propagandizing ‘The Big Lie’ by denying the results of the most secure and fair election in American history despite no evidence to the contrary and despite 61 of 62 lawsuits attempting to overturn the results being thrown out of court as baseless (the one court success was an insignificant matter).
• Pretend to be the “law and order party” yet refuse to condemn the brutal attacks on and/or killing of 140 Capital law enforcement officers during the violent January 6th insurrection and demand that the instigators and participants from top to bottom be punished.
•Believe the insurrectionists are patriotic Americans.
• Believe it is OK to substitute fake electors for those lawfully elected.
• Believe it is OK for Supreme Court justices to lie during their confirmation hearings as long as they later reverse their sworn testimony and vote for extremist agendas.
• Believe that the President is above the law, but only when his or her actions agree with your personal beliefs.
• Cling to the false belief that Antifa, not right-wing extremists are the biggest internal threat to our country.
• Believe Republicans have a plan to reduce inflation. (If so, it must be as secret as their bogus claim to have their own better, cheaper, and comprehensive alternative to the very popular Affordable Care Act. At least it was until they voted to kill it piece-by-piece.)
Don’t believe Fox Network’s own lawyers who said in court that no “reasonable viewer” would take the network’s primetime star Tucker Carlson seriously.
Believe political pundits making millions of dollars fabricating lies and conspiracy theories instead of data, historical evidence, and peer reviewed science.
