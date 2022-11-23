Some of the most important types of support in someone’s mental health journey are their relationships with others. It can be their relationships with their family. It can be about their relationship with their community – their clubs, their social groups, their friends. It can also be their relationships with their professional supports and their providers. There are many different types of relationships that form a social network and they are often the most helpful parts of mental health recovery.

At the October Local Advisory Council (LAC) meeting, the microphone was opened up to any who wanted to speak and peers were invited to share their own stories. Several consumers were able to share their personal mental health recovery journeys with the group and about what they felt were the most important lessons they had learned. Many shared that using their relationships and supports and actively working together towards change were very important parts of their stories. Community members shared that they had gotten more out of their services when they committed to them and their own participation determined whether that change was able to occur. Even with many resources and supports offered, providers stated that they could be very little use if they weren’t used or if they weren’t used effectively.

"
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments