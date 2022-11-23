Some of the most important types of support in someone’s mental health journey are their relationships with others. It can be their relationships with their family. It can be about their relationship with their community – their clubs, their social groups, their friends. It can also be their relationships with their professional supports and their providers. There are many different types of relationships that form a social network and they are often the most helpful parts of mental health recovery.
At the October Local Advisory Council (LAC) meeting, the microphone was opened up to any who wanted to speak and peers were invited to share their own stories. Several consumers were able to share their personal mental health recovery journeys with the group and about what they felt were the most important lessons they had learned. Many shared that using their relationships and supports and actively working together towards change were very important parts of their stories. Community members shared that they had gotten more out of their services when they committed to them and their own participation determined whether that change was able to occur. Even with many resources and supports offered, providers stated that they could be very little use if they weren’t used or if they weren’t used effectively.
Karolyn Teeters, supervisor at Northland Counseling agreed and stated that “If a person we are working with isn’t ready for recovery or interested in recovery, it is very hard for providers to help the person work on recovery.” Teeters also stated that she had enjoyed hearing from consumers and that often, peers and providers were able to see the benefits of a positive professional relationship from both sides. Both providers and consumers saw the same need for collaboration and to use supports to the best of their abilities as well as that the effort and willingness brought into a professional relationship could be very important for self-growth.
"
Reaching out to supports can be a difficult but rewarding task for many. Majid Kazmi, author and public speaker, has stated that “It may sound paradoxical, but strength comes from vulnerability. You have to ask the question to get the answer, even though asking the question means you didn't know.” That first step in reaching out to others can be the most important for those who want to be heard and who want to know more. If you have questions or if you want to share your own stories and thoughts, the LAC welcomes you to attend our regular meetings.
The LAC meets every first Tuesday of the month from 12pm to 1pm at the Kiesler Wellness Center and a free, healthy meal is provided. The next meeting will take place on November 1st. The LAC welcomes all members of the community to join and to bring their unique knowledge and insight into improving our community’s mental health services. All levels of participation are welcome.
For more information, please contact LAC Chair Daniel Seward at (218) 256-9726 or dk1seward@yahoo.com.
