Stop the madness! I’m afraid the city council and county commissioners are drinking the same Kool-aid our state and federal capitals are serving. We have retired school teachers running the school board, and elected deputy running the sheriffs office and business owners running the city. There are no checks and balances, it’s gimme gimme we want we need.

So now we have all our new schools, new fire hall and an overpriced under-thought white elephant in the middle of town. Oops, how do we pay for it? Bonds, levies, special assessments, and or a sales tax. Surprisingly we did both. So homes and businesses values skyrocket $2,000, $3,000, $4,000 in value in one year, and when the tourists leave for the summer the locals still get to pay the sales tax increase. Which we all know will never go away.

