Stop the madness! I’m afraid the city council and county commissioners are drinking the same Kool-aid our state and federal capitals are serving. We have retired school teachers running the school board, and elected deputy running the sheriffs office and business owners running the city. There are no checks and balances, it’s gimme gimme we want we need.
So now we have all our new schools, new fire hall and an overpriced under-thought white elephant in the middle of town. Oops, how do we pay for it? Bonds, levies, special assessments, and or a sales tax. Surprisingly we did both. So homes and businesses values skyrocket $2,000, $3,000, $4,000 in value in one year, and when the tourists leave for the summer the locals still get to pay the sales tax increase. Which we all know will never go away.
When Boswell’s gone and Blandin’s last machine finally shuts down, then what? The forest fairies have blocked any new industry with good paying, tax generating, jobs up here. We have a stagnant county that is deluged with drug addiction, rehab centers, section 8 housing which they want to expand, and a health and human resource building that is busting at the seams. I’m betting that will be the next new addition to the taxpayers. The county roads (scenic highway) for one looks like something out of Ukraine, been scheduled for repairs for years, was told it’s been pushed back again. So what do we have left, a few big box stores and fast food chains. We can’t fill jobs partly because the county pays you more to sit home than shoot yourself in the foot and lose some benefits going to work. So I guess the only real good jobs left up here are the city, county and state. Hmm. Imagine that. So I say again, stop the madness you’re going to run people on fixed incomes right out of their homes. Quit drinking the Kool-aid and run the city and county like you would run your own home and checkbook.
