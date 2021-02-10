Has it ever occurred to you that we place an awful lot of trust in our election process?
We know next to nothing about who built and programmed the tabulation machines, whether they are tested before use by at least two people from each party. Whether the final count is witnessed as accurate by at least two people from each party. But there is little that is more important than that all voters are counted and are actually in the final tabulation. Just sayin’ but how do you feel about it?
Ronald Drake
Deer River
