What were the findings from the investigation of the cause of the fire at the Grand Rapids VFW and Lakeview Behavioral Health buildings? I do not recall reading any “causes.” FBI?

I would also like to express my desire to have picnic tables and/or benches in the Central School yard if possible for visiting with others. I understand 2020 was a unique year with COVID. However, there were benches placed at basketball courts for visiting.

 

Cindy Stapleton

Grand Rapids

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments