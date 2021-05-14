What were the findings from the investigation of the cause of the fire at the Grand Rapids VFW and Lakeview Behavioral Health buildings? I do not recall reading any “causes.” FBI?
I would also like to express my desire to have picnic tables and/or benches in the Central School yard if possible for visiting with others. I understand 2020 was a unique year with COVID. However, there were benches placed at basketball courts for visiting.
Cindy Stapleton
Grand Rapids
