As I write this LTE I have questions about the beliefs of Mark Schroeder regarding education of our children.
A lot can be said by the placement of yard signs supporting Mark. I have observed that nearly all of his campaign signs are in the yards of DFL leftist progressives and it appears that his greatest support is from those who believe that bigger government is better, that the government knows best and that the government schools should teach our children what to believe rather than parents.
Here are a series of questions that should be asked before a vote is cast:
Is Mark a supporter of declaring that parents who confront the school board are domestic terrorists as noted by the Biden DOJ? Does he believe that transgender teaching be taught in the public schools? Does he believe in a revisionist woke history of the US, revising history to match a political narrative? Does he support Critical Race Theory? Does he support mandates? Does he believe that money for education needs to follow the student and not to the ISD 318 coffers? Does he agree that education can be as good or better than what is provided by ISD 318 via charter schools and parochial schools? Will he stand up for parents’ right or accede to the teachers union demands? Will Mark encourage parent involvement in the classroom and parental review of curricula and text books?
These are questions that need to be asked before you cast your vote for Mark Schroeder for school board.
My observations lead me to believe that he will be the shill of the progressive DFL leftists and promote more family destructive agendas. My observations lead me to believe that Mark is not a person that I could ever cast a vote for. I, for one, will cast my vote for an individual who is not in the progressive DFL leftists’ pocket. I will vote for an individual who shares parental concerns and believes that it is the parents right and duty to know what is being taught to their daughters and sons. I cannot support the incestuous make up of a school board that consists of former teachers, administrators or a spouse of the aforementioned. It is important that we elect individuals not aligned with ISD 318, independent voices that will speak for and listen to parents’ concerns.
Ronald Niemala
Grand Rapids
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.