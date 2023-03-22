In a recent LTE, Robert Stein lambasted our public education system as “questionable.” He argued parents have lost their rights and schools need to focus on “reading, writing, arithmetic, and history (true history).” There is only one problem with his arguments: actual “qualified instructors” know a few things that he apparently doesn’t.
Public schools’ primary role is serving the educational needs of the public, not the wants of parental “rights” groups. There are plenty of parents with just as many rights who think assertions like Mr. Stein’s are blatantly false and are detrimental to the educational opportunities public schools can provide, hampering the futures of their students.
While reading, writing, arithmetic, and history are important, there are plenty of skills students need to learn from public schools. Critical thinking and analysis. Problem solving. Getting along and collaborating with those who are different. And, yes, even a dash of adversity. Without these skills, readings won’t make sense, there will be nothing to write about, arithmetic will be useless, and history will be meaningless. I guarantee other industrialized nations are teaching these skills in their schools, and their youth will be much better adapted for competition as a result.
"
True history includes the accurate history of racism in the U.S. and its effects that are still seen to today (that’s the critical thinking part). While these concepts are certainly interwoven into CRT, teaching them isn’t teaching CRT anymore than serving grapes to minors isn’t illegally serving them wine. All anti-CRT claims, like public schools teach white kids to hate themselves, are equally false. Whether its politicians, political media pundits, or parental groups, I have yet to see a shred of physical evidence to suggest otherwise. At best, all they can provide is scraps taken woefully out of context.
Public schools must serve the entire public, including the LGBITQIA+ community members. That means they must provide a safe and welcoming environment regardless of one’s race, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, ethnicity, et cetera. Any medical or mental health organization will confirm this and have the science to back it up. Those with problems with it can choose homeschooling or parochial schools (if they have the time or money that is), but don’t tell me these children are learning to be kind and respectful to everyone if this is any part in the decision.
I agree with Mr. Stein on one point: our children deserve better, but if the problem was that “teachers, unions, and bureaucrats think they know best,” we wouldn’t have a massive teacher shortage, even as we lower the qualifications necessary to be a teacher. Many good teachers wouldn’t be leaving the profession early if they are able. Mr. Stein, have you ever talked with teachers about what they need? Watched them teach in their classrooms? Looked over materials used for their lessons? I’m doubtful because your comments only exacerbate the issues public schools face. If you wanted to make public schools better by working to lower class sizes, increase availability of mental health supports, provide more resources for vulnerable and low income students or any number of other areas that could benefit public schools, these would be ideas everyone can get behind.
