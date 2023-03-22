In a recent LTE, Robert Stein lambasted our public education system as “questionable.” He argued parents have lost their rights and schools need to focus on “reading, writing, arithmetic, and history (true history).” There is only one problem with his arguments: actual “qualified instructors” know a few things that he apparently doesn’t.

Public schools’ primary role is serving the educational needs of the public, not the wants of parental “rights” groups. There are plenty of parents with just as many rights who think assertions like Mr. Stein’s are blatantly false and are detrimental to the educational opportunities public schools can provide, hampering the futures of their students.

"
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments