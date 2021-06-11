More than a thousand folks from every corner of the country are coming to Minnesota to protest the Line 3 pipeline project. Buses from Washington DC and South Carolina. Half booked flights from San Francisco and Seattle. So much oil is being used this week to transport oil pipeline opponents to our state to protest the very resource they depended on to get here. Simply absurd.
What is even more absurd is the mass arrests they are hoping and planning for at their event.
Over the past few months, I have heard a lot of noise from these Line 3 protesters about local law enforcement being “bought and paid for” by Enbridge to support this pipeline. While this is false, the truth is rarely mentioned. Our state agencies anticipated the Line 3 project would come with these disruptive and potentially dangerous arrests, and had the forethought to establish a fund so that our local communities aren’t stuck using our tax dollars to pay for these protesting antics.
Isn’t it enough that our police officers and first responders are being called away from the communities they work for to attend to these ridiculous protests? If it were up to the protesters, most of whom are from out of the state, our towns like Hill City would be footing the bill for their planned mass arrests and risky protest tactics. It doesn’t get much more absurd than that.
Devin Hathaway
Hill City
