At a recent Grand Rapids School Board meeting, board candidate Scotty Puglisi spoke about how autistic children couldn’t be expected to wear masks in school because of how difficult it would be for them. Scotty Puglisi is in no way qualified to speak on behalf of all autistic individuals and to say otherwise is to show callous disregard for the struggles autistic individuals battle every single day. My nephew is autistic and they, along with their parents, as well as their Special Education peers all regularly tolerate wearing a mask as a way to help keep themselves and others safer from the spreading of Covid. To use others’s disabilities as an insecure prop to push an unsafe agenda against mask wearing in school is simply disgusting. The most minimum of safety protocols that Minnesota can use to protect our children during this pandemic is mandated masking in schools.

Johnnie Forrest

Keewatin

1
0
0
0
0

