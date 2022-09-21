One of the tools used in election campaigns is “propaganda.” Propaganda an be defined as “ideas, facts, or allegations spread deliberately to further one’s cause or to damage an opposing cause or candidate.” In our current election season, this is happening on a regular basis in our several types of present day media.
Propaganda is never fair or responsible, and it always omits the truth about the political party or candidate in view. For instance, Democrats never talk about the volume of President Biden’s Executive Orders whose volume has surpassed those of he last three presidents. The open border, the pipeline shutdown, and the reversal of President Trump’s order outlawing the presentation of Critical Race Theory in our public schools. And there are many more! We would like to know why our southern border is wide open, why has our government spent so much money that inflation is skyrocketing. Why are there shortages, why is gasoline so expensive, etc. Democrats don’t ever mention those concerns.
I would like to invite our readers to discover the real picture as it is described in the book entitled “The Great Reset.” In this book, author Professor Klaus Schwab, founder and director of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, defines the “Great Reset” as a remaking of every country in the world, including the USA, after the model of Communist China. His goal is to accomplish this within 10 years of the books publication, which was two years ago. This is the path that Canada’s Premier Mr. Trudeau is following. I am willing to believe that this is also the direction that our Washington democrats are following, including Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, and Joe Biden. You can read about this on our own by searching for “Hillsdale College Imprimis, The Great Reset” on your smart phone or computer. This is not propaganda, it is reality. If the Democrats are following this agenda, then to vote Democrat in our state and national elections, will be to vote for communism. Look it up, please. Thanks.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.