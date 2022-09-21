One of the tools used in election campaigns is “propaganda.” Propaganda an be defined as “ideas, facts, or allegations spread deliberately to further one’s cause or to damage an opposing cause or candidate.” In our current election season, this is happening on a regular basis in our several types of present day media.

Propaganda is never fair or responsible, and it always omits the truth about the political party or candidate in view. For instance, Democrats never talk about the volume of President Biden’s Executive Orders whose volume has surpassed those of he last three presidents. The open border, the pipeline shutdown, and the reversal of President Trump’s order outlawing the presentation of Critical Race Theory in our public schools. And there are many more! We would like to know why our southern border is wide open, why has our government spent so much money that inflation is skyrocketing. Why are there shortages, why is gasoline so expensive, etc. Democrats don’t ever mention those concerns.

