I enjoy reading DNR’s carefully scripted news releases in the Herald Review—especially as they relate to (mostly) unscientific reasons for our state’s fishing regulations. For example, the July 11, 2021, Grand Rapids Area Fisheries Office proposed Quality Sunfish Regulations on 50 Itasca County lakes. For about 24 years and from 1970 to 1994, I enjoyed three different positions at the Grand Rapids Area Fisheries Office; but by 1990, a policy-shift occurred in the agency, and I and a few others became outspoken critics of their policies. The institutional constraints of the “Triumvirate” in St. Paul (and certain of their local minions) often tried to squelch me and even tried to get me fired at least once; but to no avail. This brief introduction is only the foundation of my letter, and my purpose is not to disparage the current Area Fisheries Supervisor. In my view, Dave Weitzel is a fine Area Fisheries Supervisor; although perhaps he’s mis-informed or institutionally constrained, too. And since I welcome any rebuttals by my former mis-guided cohorts, this letter is not “sour grapes”.
From 1968-1969, I was a work study student of Professor Thomas F. Waters at a good wage of $2.50/hour. Between classes, I counted and weighed thousands of macroscopic aquatic insects and other invertebrates collected from Valley Creek, Washington County (currently close to Interstate 694). By 1968, Professor Waters was considered a world-renowned expert in stream productivity. We work study students helped him determine nightly downstream drift of mayflies (Baetis) and scuds (Gammarus). During his Fisheries Management 101 lectures, he would remind us that Valley Creek, including other streams and lakes, were seemingly an endless supply of mayflies and scuds (and fish); but were not. Moreover, because of natural mortality (about 50%), fisheries managers could not stockpile stream or the lake productivity, including fish. Because natural mortality is high, fishing regulations principally serve to spread the catch among fisherman or protect spawning stock; but serve no useful biological purpose. Further, he asserted that, to apply bag limits in a broad-brush approach to (“50 lakes”), is unscientific and perhaps wasteful. A comparable example for the Herald Review readership is farming corn (or growing Norway pine on forest land). For example, if you get 30 bushels/acre in 2021, you will not get 60 bushels/acre in 2022, or 90 bushels/acre in 2023.
I think that Area Fisheries Supervisor Weitzel himself disclosed the problem when he said that there were “angler concerns about the decline in bluegill sizes”. From Dave’s statements, I can only conclude that DNR Fisheries staffers are themselves uninformed, spend too much time on their computers doing fish population modeling; and/or the fishermen they interviewed were a select group and do not represent all fishermen. I think it is time for more transparency in DNR Fisheries with broader public input (not only the Fishing Roundtable) to correct what I describe as costly and questionable policies.
David G. Holmbeck
(DNR retired 2008)
LaPrairie
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.