I think I speak for a lot of people who, during this pandemic, are working from home.
It is nice to be able to go through emails in your jammies. I do that at about 8:15 a.m. now days - it used to be about an hour later prior to COVID. Pre-pandemic, I had to get the child out the door, snacks, snow pants, gym shoes, library book and all. Now, I’m used to getting things done ASAP because it’s right there, as long as your IT guy is on it.
I mean, it’s nice to be able to head downstairs and grab a banana for breakfast then back upstairs in a matter of 30 seconds to change a headline on a story. Or, to turn on the radio when you feel like adding some adjustments to your work space. I really do enjoy spending time talking with coworkers but I have to admit that I get so much more work done when I don’t go to the break room. They even took away our water cooler so I don’t have a reason to refresh my tea at the office anymore.
It’s been such an up and down market for everyone - newspapers included - during this past year. We’ve fallen in line with all of the other businesses that have had to change their business plans. Our employees have had to work from home and we’ve conversed through phone and email and text for months.
Still, I am looking forward to a time when we decide that hardship is not going to rule our world and our children learn that the adults they trust are teaching them that love and peace are the best medicine ever!
As an example, our daughter moved away to Montana for college and we have a little guy who’s now experiencing his own eight years as an only child. So, take the pandemic changes (no summer camp or Christmas with cousins or even weekly Dairy Queen), and here’s a recipe for misbehaving. When the principal calls about an altercation at school, my husband and I are pretty much prepared for the worst. How do stir crazy kids in masks (even the best of them) stay above things? They don’t, they break down!
If your kids are anything like mine, they’re confused, worried, left wondering about what will happen next. We have to do our best to console them and convince them that there’s a better world around the corner. And if that corner is in your home, embrace it. As long as you get your work done, you’re all good.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.