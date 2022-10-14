It’s coming down to the wire - Election Day is less than a month away. For candidates seeking election, the next few weeks pose their last opportunity to convince voters that they bring the best qualities, values and ideas to the position of representing us at the national, state and local levels. They need to convince us that they will work for our best interest - to improve our way of life.
As is tradition, candidates often have groups of like-minded friends with similar beliefs. These friends volunteer their time and talent to campaigning for their candidate’s election. This often includes writing letters to the newspaper.
The Grand Rapids Herald-Review welcomes support (or endorsement) letters. However, this newspaper must be careful not to be used as simply a free conduit for candidate campaigning by publishing repetitive form letters penned by one camp and signed by those willing to put their name on material they did not author. We would much rather serve a more beneficial role as a community platform for sharing original, insightful and intelligent ideas and concerns.
In this respect (and to pay for the cost of adding more pages for the additional letters we receive during these weeks before Nov. 8) we need to impose a policy regarding submitting letters to the editor that endorse a specific candidate or party.
Starting Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022 through Nov. 6, 2022, all endorsement letters must be pre-paid. The fee for accepting these letters is $30 per letter (paid by calling 218-326-6623 or email news@grhr.net, or by visiting our office at 21 NE Fifth St., Suite #101, Grand Rapids, MN). All of our standing requirements for letters to the editor still apply: Maximum of 500 words, no libelous material, subject to editing, and accepted on a first-received/paid, first published basis. Thank you for exercising your freedom of speech.
Sincerely,
The Herald-Review Management Team (General Manager, Brett Holum & Editor, Britta Arendt)
