It’s coming down to the wire - Election Day is less than a month away. For candidates seeking election, the next few weeks pose their last opportunity to convince voters that they bring the best qualities, values and ideas to the position of representing us at the national, state and local levels. They need to convince us that they will work for our best interest - to improve our way of life.

As is tradition, candidates often have groups of like-minded friends with similar beliefs. These friends volunteer their time and talent to campaigning for their candidate’s election. This often includes writing letters to the newspaper. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments