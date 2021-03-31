You know you are having a bad day when…
The police show up at your front steps right after you ushered your kids out the door to the school bus. The officers explain they received phone calls about yelling coming from the house. The callers believed there was a heated husband/wife argument taking place. All you were doing was yelling at your kids not to miss the school bus.
A police officer is standing at the window of your car in the motel parking lot asking what you are doing. You explain that you have been staying in your car because you can’t afford a motel room and would really like to get back to Florida. Of course, three days before the police had been called because you had been found living in a storage closet in another motel. The reason that you have no money is you were arrested three weeks ago for drunk driving. Tonight it is a ride to Detox. Apparently, the officer did not believe your story about working on the pipeline.
You were just burning trash outside in your own yard after the State has issued an extreme fire danger warning. Hey, it’s only some dry grass and wind. Suddenly, fire trucks showed up. Then a law enforcement officer arrives and calls you aside. All you did was express your extreme displeasure to the firefighters about them showing up.
You go grocery shopping and are arrested for shoplifting. Well, at least you didn’t settle for hamburger. You really would have enjoyed the T-bone steak you tried walking out with.
When you check your rearview mirror, you see the see the police car’s red lights illuminating the night. As the officer walks up to your window you realize that since you don’t have rear tail lights and the wiring is dragging on the ground, maybe you should not have done a burnout at that last traffic light.
The police arrive on Fourth Street North where you are standing next to your pickup truck, which is no longer drivable. Of course, it isn’t your fault. All you were doing was trying to make it home when that light pole jumped out in front of you. The collision caused the front wheel to fall off your truck. Then the officer had the nerve to ask you to explain why your alcohol concentration is twice the legal limit to be driving.
The police knock on your door to tell you that the local car dealership called them. It seems that you left your meth pipe on the seat of the new car you test-drove yesterday.
Your six-year-old daughter decides she is going to climb a pine tree. She is way up in the tree and is too frightened to come down. A nice police officer arrives, climbs the tree and brings her down safely. To think that all firefighters get to do is rescue cats from trees. Oh well, I guess firefighters need heroes too.
These are actual police calls officers responded to in the past few days. Yep. You can’t make this stuff up.
