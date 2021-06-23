Sometimes I am surprised by what our media considers important enough to cover and what is not. I think that to some extent this reflects societal values. It also reflects what sells. Excluding local media across this country, too often good, thorough journalism takes a back seat to the ease of shallow reporting and profit. Sensationalism sells. The media plays a pivotal role in bringing issues to the political agenda. With its power to skew, does the media do us a disservice when it chooses to provide an incomplete picture?
On June 3rd, officers assigned to a United States Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force tried to arrest 32-year-old Winston Smith, on a felony firearms warrant. They followed his car into a parking ramp in the Uptown area of south Minneapolis. He had a history as a violent felon and was wanted for a felony involving a firearm.
As officers confronted Smith, he produced a handgun and shot at them from inside his car. Officers returned fire, killing him. His girlfriend said she did not see a handgun. The BCA found a pistol laying on the driver’s side inside the car and shell casings that matched this pistol. Day after day, protestors blocked the intersection of the streets in front of the parking ramp. These officers acted bravely, killing a man who was trying to murder them.
Police officers are increasingly the victims of violent assaults and murder in our country. We don’t hear about these. It seems the media has reserved the term “murder” for force used by the police against others but not when it is used against police officers. Yet, that is exactly what it is, murder. Forty-six peace officers were murdered in the United States last year. In the first five months of this year, thirty-seven have been murdered. A week does not go by in which a peace officer is not killed. These are not officers that died in traffic accidents or from heart attacks. They were intentionally murdered by other human beings while trying to protect you and me. Below are some examples, one for each of the last five months. My guess is you have not heard the national media talking about these:
January 18, Deputy Adam Gibson, Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department, California - Gunfire
February 4, Patrol Officer Darian Jarrott, New Mexico State Police, New Mexico – Gun Fire
March 12, Patrol Officer Gary Hibbs, Chicago Heights Police Department, Illinois – Assault
April 9, Sergeant James Smith, Iowa State Patrol, Iowa – Gunfire
May 19, Patrol Officer Chris Oberheim, Champaign Police Department, Illinois – Gunfire
Maybe you heard about Officer Joe Burson? He was 25 years old and had been a police officer for all of one year. He was just a kid, really. Last Wednesday he made a routine traffic stop on a speeding vehicle in Holly Springs, Georgia, a city a bit smaller than Grand Rapids. He was dragged to death.
Apparently, our media has decided that outside the state or region, the murder of a peace officer just isn’t newsworthy. It must be a business decision. Yet, the death of someone who is killed by the police while trying to murder police officers makes the national news day after day.
