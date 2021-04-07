At the end of this month, every officer in your police department will participate in Use of Force training. We will review and discuss the state statutes regarding the use of force of all types, including deadly force, as well as relevant Supreme Court cases, which describe how the law is to be applied. We will also review the police department’s Use of Force policy.
Statutes, case law and department policies are the easy pieces. They are just words printed on a piece of paper. They don’t mean much if the police department gets the difficult part wrong. The difficult part is building the right organizational culture and that is something that a police department does not do alone.
A now retired, long-time Grand Rapids Police Chief once shared with me, “I told officers that statutes, case law and policy, were nothing more than guardrails on the path they travelled as police officers serving the public. They were not to bang up against these guardrails and I would know when they did. Their job was to stay in the middle of the path, not test the guard rails.”
Police department organizational culture consists of many things, including the expectation officers have of each other, the way they interact with the public, values such as compassion, dignity and the recognition of individual human rights. Together, they define the middle path.
Culture always starts at the top of the organization with setting an expectation and modeling behavior. That alone is not enough. You see, police administrators don’t run the day-to-day operations of a police department. The sergeants do. Collectively, they have the most difficult job, as it is at this level that cultural expectations are defined.
It is not just the sergeants as there must be agreement among officers as to what specific behavior is expected and acceptable. There must be shared values. That is why it is so vitally important to recruit as police officers those that share the values of the community and the police department. That is why the details of every police call must be reviewed to insure that each call is handled in a way that reinforces these values. It is why we must hold each other accountable and to say something if an officer is heading toward a collision with one of these guardrails. That is why is so important to listen to the stories being told within the police station squad room. They tell a lot about the organization’s culture.
Monitoring police culture is not done in isolation within the walls of the police station. In fact, it is the responsibility of the entire community, including the city council, individual citizens, civic groups, our Police Community Advisory Board and the Human Rights Commission, to name just a few. This is impossible unless there is transparency. That is why it is important to provide the media with timely, complete, information about the activity of the police department. When information is withheld from the media, it is really being withheld from our citizens.
Some time ago, I heard a Minneapolis Police Chief make a presentation about the variety of community outreach programs in which the department was engaged. At the end of the presentation, I asked her, “You have told us about your department’s programs. Programs are fine. We all have them. How do you establish an appropriate culture within your department?” She responded, “These aren’t programs. This is our department’s overreaching philosophy.” I thought to myself, “You are blowing smoke. These are indeed programs. I have started enough of them. It is dangerous to confuse programs with organizational culture.”
As I watched portions of the criminal trial this week of a Minneapolis police officer who refused to sit someone up who was in respiratory distress, I could not help but reflect upon her response. The failure was not in training, statutes, case law, department policies or programs.
