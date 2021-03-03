Driving down Fourth Street North this morning, on my way to the police station, I was thinking about what a week it had been for Minnesota law enforcement. As I drove by local businesses, I also thought about what a tough year they have had with COVID and closing.
Then I saw a single blue light shining from the front of Forest Lake Restaurant. It stood for their support for all the first responders, police, fire, medics, health care workers and others that are on the front line every day to keep us all safe and healthy. I thought about a sign, only a block away. For weeks, Davis Petroleum had prominently displayed on their sign out front for all to see, “We Support Law Enforcement.” I also thought about the dichotomy of the narratives being spun at the federal and state level and the local support freely given to law enforcement and citizens across our country.
It had indeed been a tough week for Minnesota law enforcement. In three incidents, four men had used firearms to try to murder peace officers. Of course, the news media will not use those terms but that is reality. Officers killed people who were trying to kill them.
The first incident, started in Blaine when two men carjacked a vehicle at gunpoint from a father and his nine year old daughter. A forty-mile chase ensued into Isanti County where the vehicle left the road. The two men got out and ran from officers, shooting at them. The pair wounded a police K-9. Officers returned fire, killing one of the men. The other is in jail.
The second incident occurred in Duluth. Police responded to a call of domestic violence at a house. They were able to get the woman out of the house. The man was armed and remained in the house. He killed a police dog. A day long standoff ensued as the man refused to surrender to the police. When he turned his gun on officers, they shot him.
The third incident occurred in Wadena County when a deputy stopped a vehicle. The man tried to drive away and became stuck. A second car pulled up, the man’s brother. Both were armed and had a history of breaking the law and made their dislike for police known. Another officer arrived and the brothers tried to kill the officers, wounding the deputy. Officers returned fire, hitting both men. They subsequently died.
We all know that these things don’t happen in Itasca County. Tell that to the Itasca County Sheriff’s Deputy who responded to a domestic disturbance call in Cohasset one August night five years ago. He was met by a man who pointed a rifle at him. The deputy had no choice. This was not to be the last time deputies were confronted with an armed man who wanted to kill them.
In February 2019, deputies were called to another domestic dispute, this time on the south end of the county. The man was armed and fired shots at deputies. They returned fire, wounding the man who is now serving time in prison.
So, you see, Itasca County is not immune to gun violence against peace officers. Nor is any city within the county. A number of years ago Grand Rapids Police Officers attempted to arrest a man who had robbed a bank. The man fired at officers, who returned fire, killing him. Policing can be very a very dangerous occupation.
In reading the police reports from this weekend, I learned that Rice County Deputies tried to stop a motorist in Faribault for a traffic violation. The man sped off, leading deputies on a high-speed chase north on Interstate 35. Another law enforcement officer was able to place spike strips on the road ahead of the chase. The fleeing vehicle ran over them, flattening the tires. Still, the man drove on for another fifteen miles before the car finally gave out. As officers took the man into custody, they found that he was armed with a handgun. The pistol had been stolen last fall during a burglary of a Grand Rapids sporting goods store.
On Sunday morning at 2:00 AM, Sergeant Kevin Ott and Officer Gary O’Brien were called to Holiday South on a report of a man passed out in a car. They found the man sitting in his car on the side of the building. He was obviously high on some type of chemical and admitted smoking meth. Illicit drugs were found in the car. The man was placed under arrest. Officers found a loaded 9 mm pistol wedged in next to the driver’s seat.
Today, March 1st, a new law crafted by the Minnesota legislature goes into effect. This law changes when Minnesota peace officers can use deadly force to protect themselves or others. It goes several steps beyond the US Supreme Court’s ruling in Graham v. Connor that had been the standard for the use of force by police officers in the United States. In that case, the court provided guidance when an officer faces an immediate threat to his or her safety or that of others. The court said that force used must be “objectively reasonable” in light of the facts and circumstances confronting the officer at the time, without regard to the underlying intent or motivation. This can get complicated and it is not known for sure how Minnesota courts will actually rule, but as of today, it appears that it is easier for a prosecutor to charge a peace officer with murder and for surviving family members to successfully sue officers and the city or county. Minnesota police chiefs and sheriffs are very concerned about this new law. As the police chief of one major outstate city put it, “…this law is going to make officers hesitate before using force and they will be killed. It must be changed.”
I like to think that many of our legislators really did not understood what these changes could bring. I also hold little hope that they will take the initiative to change this law. It does make me wonder, however, when the impact of this law is realized, will we be able to find good qualified young men and women who are willing to risk it all to serve as peace officers?
