Over the three-day weekend, Grand Rapids Police Officers responded to 81 calls. Unlike in Washington DC or at our State Capitol, at this time the police department has received no information that election protests are planned in Grand Rapids. In fact, the only recent demonstration was a peaceful gathering on the Pokegama Avenue Bridge Friday afternoon. The group wanted to bring attention to preserving the quality of the Mississippi River. Calls that officers responded to over the weekend were pretty routine.
Officer Tim Dirkes responded to a residence on the afternoon of January 16. A woman reported she believed her sixteen-year-old son had stolen her van. She explained that his girlfriend spent the night at the residence and that today her son, the sixteen-year-old girlfriend, money from her purse and her van are missing. Tim entered the vehicle license plate number in the crime computer. He also learned that arrest warrants had been issued for her son in an unrelated matter and that his girlfriend is a runaway from a neighboring county. The following day, the Brainerd Police found the van abandoned in a parking lot. As of yet, authorities have not been able to locate either teenager.
An hour after the first reported stolen vehicle, Officer Justin Edmundson was called to Southeast First Street. A woman told Justin that she last used her 2017 Honda the previous evening and it is now missing from her driveway. She said she had no idea who may have stolen her car. She left the keys in a cup holder inside the car and the doors were unlocked.
The pastor of a local church told officers about a rather unique fraud. One of his parishioners received a text message. The texter claimed to be the pastor and was asking for money. The parishioner became suspicious and phoned the pastor. The pastor had not sent the message and the telephone number was bogus. Thieves use special computer software that masks the real telephone numbers from which they are calling. We had a couple similar frauds reported this past summer.
Officers responded to a call of a man carrying a child into a car in the YMCA parking lot and the caller stated it looked rather suspicious. A description of the vehicle and license plate number were provided. When officers arrived at the YMCA, the vehicle was gone. The car registered to a man in Bovey. That police department went to the owner’s house. The man readily admitted to being at the YMCA but was perplexed regarding what was being reported. He explained that the only thing he placed in his car was a gym bag and that is all officers found in his car. It is better to be safe and check these things out than to wish someone would have called.
At 4 p.m., on January 18, a loan company reported that they would be repossessing a pickup truck from a parking lot in Grand Rapids. We probably receive a couple of calls of this nature per month. At 11 p.m., a man called stating that he just got off work and that his pickup truck had been stolen from the parking lot. He said that he left his keys in the vehicle. This was the same vehicle and he was told that it had been repossessed, not stolen.
This is the time of year when officers respond to a number of medical emergencies in which people slip and fall on the ice. There were three of these calls in recent days. Please be careful. With the thawing and freezing, parking lots and sidewalk can be treacherous. Overall, it was a fairly routine weekend for the Grand Rapids Police Department.
