A year makes a big difference. At least this one has. I am sure we all had very different expectations going into 2020 than we now do. As we anticipate what 2021 will bring, we should pause and reflect as to how our lives changed in 2020.
• Airlines once touted flying as the safest mode of transportation. Now, when we think of flying safely we are not concerned about airliners falling out of the sky but rather avoiding a virus.
• Cruise ship vacations used to be something for which people saved. Now, these ships are not sailing.
•Police officers could once threaten to arrest anyone who walked into a bank with their face covered. Now, people risk arrest if their face is not covered.
• Coffee at a local restaurant was once a way to start the morning. Now, you can’t find a restaurant that is open.
• Many couples once planned a large wedding. Now, they are not allowed.
• Large family gatherings for birthdays and holidays were once something to be anticipated. Now, they are frowned upon.
• Fairs once marked the end of summer. Now, the end of summer is marked by cool days of autumn and fear that the virus will again spread.
• Young adults used to look forward to commencement ceremonies. Now, they don’t take place.
• Parades once packed city streets. Now, they are banned as a proliferators of the virus.
• Schools used to be a place where children spent the day learning. Now, much of their learning is at home in front of a computer.
• There was a time when spectators would gather to cheer on their favorite sports teams. Now, these venues are empty.
• It used to be interesting to meet people from different parts of the world. Now, we can’t even travel across the Canadian border.
• Meetings were once embraced as either much needed or deadly boring. Now, they are called “Virtual.”
• People used to shake hands and hug. Now, they stand six feet apart.
• Libraries used to have a drive-up book return. Now, they have a drive-up book check out.
• Public buildings used to be a place for the public. Now, many are closed to the public.
• People used to actually leave home and go to work. Now, many have no place to go.
• Shortages of toilet paper and hand sanitizer would once have been a bad joke. Now, nobody is laughing.
• The National Guard used to be called to remediate natural disasters. Now, they are run COVID testing clinics.
• Visiting loved ones in care facilities was once the right thing to do. Now, we don’t have the right to do so.
• Daily death counts used to be reported during the war. Now, they are reported daily in a different type of war.
• Families used to spread out blankets and lawn chairs as fireworks lit up the Independence Day night sky. Now, we are told to stay in our cars.
The list could go on. Suffice it to say we long for the way life used to be before this pandemic. We also maintain faith that it will one day return to some semblance of normal. Our medical experts tell us that this will not happen until at least seventy percent of the population is vaccinated or is infected and recover. The latter means loved ones will die. So far, no one has died from the vaccination.
Typically, it takes four years or more to develop a vaccine. Scientists, researchers and physicians worked night and day, utilizing ground breaking technology, shortening the development of the COVID19 vaccine to just nine months. This is astounding. They and our health care workers are true heroes.
This has not been cheap. It has cost over $80 billion US taxpayer funds. By comparison, the war against the COVID virus cost us half as much as the Persian Gulf War and has taken the life of more citizens than all the US Soldiers killed during World War II.
As individuals, we have a long tradition in the United States of America of doing the right thing for the good of many. This is our obligation. It is our responsibility. It is our duty as citizens. We owe it to each other. When it is our turn to be vaccinated, it is the right thing to do.
