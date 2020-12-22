I walked into the police station Monday morning contemplating what I would like to say to the residents this Christmas to thank them for the wonderful support they have given the members of the Grand Rapids Police Department in a year that has been very trying for everyone. As I walked by the doorway to the front counter area I stopped dead in my tracks. There laying on the desk in the front counter area was a large pile of parking tickets. I did not have to page through them to know that they were issued to residents that had not moved their vehicles off city streets so the snowplows could come through. There was quite a pile of these “snowbird” tickets. There always is for the first winter snowfall of any significance. Seventy-four were issued on Saturday and 80 on Sunday. I kind of felt like the Grinch that stole Christmas.
The weather forecast on Friday afternoon predicted accumulating snow for the weekend. The Public Works Director had contacted the local media informing them that city street crews would be plowing and officers would enforce the Winter Parking Ordinance.
This ordinance was adopted in 2017. The existing ordinance at the time was ambiguous to the point where it really was not being enforced. As a result, it took multiple passes and a number of days for the streets to be plowed curb to curb. It also cost money in overtime. It was simply impossible to plow some city streets curb to curb because of parked vehicles. It became such a problem that the Fire Chief said, “We would never be able to get a large fire truck down some of these streets. Something has to be done.”
A number of different ordinances were considered. These included even odd parking, calendar parking and the establishment of snow emergency routes. In some cities, all parking on city streets is prohibited during the winter months. That was never the goal; rather it was to enable the street crews to plow the streets quickly and efficiently to insure that streets were passable for residents and emergency vehicles. The problem with each of these ordinances, except a complete winter parking ban, was that it would take multiple days to plow the streets and each had a tendency to become very confusing.
The ordinance that was subsequently adopted says in essence, “If it is going to snow, you have to remove your vehicle from the street until after it is plowed.” The exact wording is:
No owner or driver of a motor vehicle shall park the motor vehicle or permit any motor vehicle to remain on any street between November 1 and May 1 in the city during any time that snow plowing or snow removal operations are in progress. This prohibition shall not apply on any block after it has become substantially clear of snow and ice from the roadway surface.
This ordinance was adopted at a public city council meeting and published in the local newspaper. Each autumn an article appears in the Grand Rapids Herald Review reminding residents of winter parking restrictions. The City also posts a reminder on social media as well as large signs at the entrances to the city.
Still, there are always some people that do not move their vehicles off the street, although the numbers decrease remarkably, as the winter wears on. Inevitably, the police station receives telephone calls from some folks who are not happy that they received a ticket. The excuses are always similar and do not vary in any of the cities in which I have been a police officer. These include, “I didn’t know it was going to snow.” With television, radio, and weather apps on cell phones, that is not very likely. None-the-less the Public Works Director makes every effort to use the media to notify residents that snow plowing will take place.
Another common comment we hear is, “I didn’t know about the ordinance.” We are not aware of any Minnesota city that does not have some type of ordinance that requires vehicles to be moved off the street when plowing is to take place. Not once have I heard, “I just moved to Minnesota from Florida and have never heard of such an ordinance.”
The most common excuse is always, “I don’t have any place to park.” In exploring this with them further, we learn that they do indeed have somewhere to park off-street. Typically, they have multiple cars and would have enough room to accommodate them all but their garage is full of everything except a vehicle. A variation of this is, “I rent and there is not enough room to park in the driveway.” It is the landlord’s responsibility to provide adequate off-street parking for tenants.
Actually, there are some houses in the City in which there truly is no off-street parking. There is no driveway and no alley. There are only four of these in the entire city.
Sometimes the excuses are unique, such as, “I go to work at 5 a.m., and the plow never comes by my house before then.” City snowplowing crews start plowing at 4 a.m., and work until all streets are cleared of snow. Officers start issuing parking tickets at 4 a.m.”
Then there was the telephone I received yesterday afternoon,“My vehicle broke down on the street and I got a winter parking ticket.” I replied, “When did it break down and how long has it been parked on the street without moving?” The answer I received was, “It broke down two weeks ago.”
Issuing snowbird tickets is not something that officers relish doing, especially on Christmas week. Fielding complaints from those who have been ticketed is not something that our supervisors enjoy doing, knowing that some people are not very happy. It is, however, necessary so that emergency vehicles can get down our city streets which just might avoid a tragedy. Frankly, we feel bad and don’t relish playing the part of the Grinch.
The men and women of the Grand Rapids Police Department wish you and yours a very Merry Christmas.
