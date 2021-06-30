Sometimes things are not always what we at first believe them to be. Shortly before midnight on Friday night, officers responded to a call from a man who said that someone started his side-by-side outside his house and drove off with it. He told the dispatcher that he was in hot pursuit. A bit later, he said the police were not needed. His children had decided to take his side-by-side for a late night food run to McDonald’s.
At times, police work can be frustrating. Sergeant Heath Smith received a call at 1 a.m. on Saturday about two dogs barking continuously. This had been going on for the past four hours and the neighbors had finally had enough. Heath arrived a few minutes later and found the dogs in the street in front of a nearby house. The dogs, indeed, were barking continuously and would not stop. He pulled his squad car into the driveway. As he got out of his squad car, the dogs surrounded him and continued to bark.
Heath ran a registration check on the license plate of the car parked in the driveway and phoned the registered owner, as it appeared that nobody was up and getting to the front door might be a bit treacherous. The owner confirmed that the dogs belonged to her and that she was not home. Heath explained the situation and asked her to return home to care for her dogs as they were disturbing the neighbors. The 21-year-old owner told Heath that it was dark outside and she did not want to drive. She told him that he should just take the dogs to the pound and she would pick them up in the morning. Heath explained that the dogs were her responsibility, that the pound was for stray animals and it was not the city’s responsibility to care for her dogs because she chose not to do so. Finally, she said she would try to get a ride home. Heath stayed in the driveway for over an hour. The woman did not show.
MNDOT is doing construction on State Highway 2 east of town. A portion of the traffic detour is down River Road. Itasca County Sheriff’s Deputies, Grand Rapids Police Officers and the Minnesota State Troopers are paying special attention to the speed of traffic on River Road. Shortly before 9 a.m. on Sunday morning, Deputy Mike Liebel was patrolling south on River Road when an on-coming vehicle flew by him at 90 mph. Mike turned his squad car around and clocked the vehicle at over 100 mph. He radioed Grand Rapids Police Officers that he was in pursuit of this vehicle heading toward Grand Rapids on River Road.
Mike lost sight of the vehicle a few miles later when it went around a bend in the road. He then saw that the vehicle had pulled into a driveway. He parked behind it. There was one female in the car, the driver. He placed her under arrest and brought her to the Sheriff’s Department. She was more concerned about her cell phone that was in her car that was being towed, than her driving conduct. She told Mike that the reason she was going so fast was that she was late for work, that she saw the red lights behind her but did not stop because she did not want to get another ticket. Now, she will be charged with felony Fleeing a Peace Officer. As it turned out, she is only 17 years old.
Maybe all this has something to do with age. From teens that think nothing of taking Dad’s side by side for a midnight spin, to the 21 year old that seems oblivious to caring for her pets to a 17 is invincible behind the wheel. Experts tell us that the human brain does not stop developing until one is about 25 years old.
As officers, we also see what happens at the other end of the age spectrum. A call came in three hours later of an elderly man stopped in the traffic lane of Pokegama Avenue, simply not moving his car, as other motorists steered around him. By the time officers arrived, he was gone. Will the 17 year old be the elderly driver 70 years from now? It’s hard to tell. Maybe we won’t even be driving cars in 2091.
