It is nine days before Christmas and there is a different feeling. It is hard to place one’s finger on it. The word, “unsettled” comes to mind. At the national level, we are between changes in political philosophy. At the state level, we are between legislative sessions with much work undone and much left to do. Yet, somehow, it is more than that.
It is the pandemic. We are between businesses being fully open and businesses being fully closed; the uncertainty of economic survival for owners and workers. We are between nobody who is evicted and homelessness. We are between celebrating the holidays with families and friends and quarantining at home. We are between schools being fully closed and fully open. We are between smiles, laughter, hugs, handshakes and remaining six feet apart. We are between having confidence in what the future will bring and not having a clue what will be in the New Year. Sometimes it would just be nice to have a sign that everything will be alright.
Things are a bit unsettled within the police station as well. All but one of our support staff is working from home, doing the best they can to make sure that mandatory reporting to the State is submitted, statements are being transcribed, and cases are processed and forwarded to the prosecutors. The Domestic Animal Control Facility is temporarily closed.
At City Hall, business with the public is conducted from the entryway, electronically or by mail. Officers listen carefully as medical emergency calls are dispatched over the police radio, silently asking themselves, “Does this sound like COVID symptoms? Do I really need to respond or will the ambulance be enough?”
There are always those that don’t like the police after they have loaded their bodies with alcohol or illicit drugs. Some want to fight with officers. This is nothing new. It is a yelling, cussing, spitting, punching, kicking, “I am not going with you. You are not going to handcuff me and I am certainly not getting in the backseat of that squad car,” type of thing. It has always been up close and personal contact. There simply isn’t any other way to get the cuffs on those that don’t want to let it happen. The difference is that now they spit in the face of officers shouting that they have COVID and are infecting them. Of course, officers then have to take the person to the hospital emergency room for testing prior to jail. So far, none have tested positive for COVID. I am sure that will change as this virus spreads across our community.
Four officers have come down with COVID-19, and isolated at home. Three have recovered and a fourth is still in isolation. In the past three weeks a half dozen department members have not been able to work, quarantining at home for 14 days because family members have tested positive for the virus. If Hospital Security Officers and Police Reserve Officers are included, this number is higher. At the police station, we don’t walk by a wall dispenser of disinfectant without pausing to squirt some on our hands. Face coverings are the norm unless alone in a room. Each morning I compile a spreadsheet of who is available to work and who is isolated or in quarantine. This morning one is in quarantine because of a family member testing positive and one is isolated with the COVID virus. That is an improvement over last week.
Now that I think about it, there was a time that did rather feel this way, as though certain pieces of our world have been turned upside down. The date was Sept. 11, 2001. Nearly 3,000 people died that day. We are now seeing this every day but it is not because of a large Boeing 767 coming out of the sky; it is a virus we can’t even see. We should all be thankful for our heroic health care workers who are putting their health and the health of their families on the line each day. We should also be thankful for those who work for the Post Office, UPS and FEDEX that are going all out to make sure that much needed supplies and vaccines are delivered.
Some of our friends and neighbors have lost loved ones to this virus and there are those who will not be with their families during the upcoming holidays. For them, it is a time of darkness. It is easy to despair.
Next Monday, Dec. 21, Jupiter and Saturn, the largest planets in our solar system, will line up nearly perfectly to shine as a very bright double star in the western night sky. This will appear on the darkest night of the year. Why then? After all, this has not happened in more than 800 years. Is it a message? Some are calling it “The Christmas Star.”
