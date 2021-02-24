Recently, I was speaking with a friend who is a local physician. I was lamenting about how this time of year is a bit less busy in police work, which is a good thing, but it makes it difficult to find material to share in this newspaper column. “What should I write about?” I asked. She responded without hesitation, “Mask up, wash up and get vaccinated.” I guess that is very sound advice for all of us. Of course, she is right. We all need to do our part in ending this pandemic so that life can return to some semblance of normal.
Last night I presented the annual report to the City Council summarizing the activity of the Grand Rapids Police Department during the year 2020. I could not help but reflect on how this report was not “Normal.” Much had changed in the past year. At this time last year, “COVID19” was more commonly referred to as “Corona Virus” and was something that was occurring in China. We really did not know how readily it would spread to the United States or how it would affect our lives. By the end of March, we knew and the story is certainly reflected in police activity in 2020.
Typically, on average the police department handles about 10,500 per year. In 2019, the number was 10,899 but in 2020, the number fell to 9,263, a reduction of 1,636. As you will recall, last spring everyone was very much encouraged to stay home. We had fewer vehicles travelling on our streets. As a result, the number of traffic crashes were reduced from 477 to 386. That is an 18% reduction in the number of crashes. Other call types had similar reductions. For example, DWI arrests were down by 14% and Disorderly Conduct calls were down by 25%. One category that did not go down was that of Assault. In 2018, there were 218 reported assaults, 184 in 2019 and 199 in 2020. Our best guess is that this may have something to do with people cooped up together.
Another call category that did not go down with the pandemic was that of Blight. This includes very long grass, garbage, trash, construction debris and junk vehicles left in yards. Community Service Officer Carl Fischer is responsible for investigating and resolving blight complaints received by the police department. Usually, after a visit from Carl and some firm encouragement, the property owner will clean up the property or mow the grass. In 2019, eighty-one blight complaints were investigated. In 2020, there were eighty-seven blight complaints. In all but seven, the blight was eliminated. For those that chose not to do so, they received a written invitation to visit with an Itasca County Court judge.
The City of Grand Rapids operates a Domestic Animal Control Facility, which is where stray domestic dogs and cats are housed for up to a few days, until their owners can be found. In 2019, 193 animals were cared for at the facility. That number went down to 79 animals in 2020 as the facility was closed for three months as a result of COVID19 and a reduced work force. Of the 79 animals, 91% were reunited with their owners and seven animals were adopted.
What our police officers really miss with social distancing is those things that officers and the community do together. They had to be placed on hold. This includes things such as National Night Out, Citizen’s Academy, Safety Camp, Polar Plunge and Shop with a Hero. In fact, it was not until two weeks ago that officers and deputies were able to start teaching DARE again in the elementary schools. Still, I understand that there will be no single combined graduation this spring.
The good news is that in 2020 there were fewer police calls. The bad news is that in 2020 there were fewer police calls, because of COVID. We must all do are part and follow the doctor’s orders; “Mask up, wash up and get vaccinated.”
