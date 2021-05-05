As you may have read in Sunday’s newspaper, last week members of the Grand Rapids Police Department completed Use of Force Training. We had to split the department in half, with half attending the training on Tuesday and half on Thursday. After all, somebody had to work the street.
On Thursday morning, Assistant Chief Steve Schaar stopped by Super One North to pick up some cookies to go along with coffee for those in the class. As he waited his turn in line to pay for the purchase he heard, someone behind him say, “Officer, thank you for all you do.” He turned to see a grinning man who had just paid the compliment. Steve knew it was meant for every member of the department and it was appreciated more than he would ever know, especially right now. As Steve reached for his wallet to pay for the cookies, the man said, “I’ve got this.” Steve objected but the man would not hear of it and Steve lost the debate. Steve asked the man his name and the man shook it off replying, “It’s a secret.” When Steve insisted the man said, “My name is John and I won’t tell you my last name. I am just happy to do this for our police officers.”
Politicians and media are painting police officers across our nation with an unrealistically broad brush, trying to convince people that police departments are filled with unethical, brutal, racist police officers. We know that not everyone buys into this.
I have been in law enforcement for forty-five years. I have worked in small town police departments and major suburban departments. I have spent countless hours working the streets handling every conceivable type of call, working alongside a few hundred Minnesota police officers. In all these years I have never witnessed any officer brutalize anyone. I have never seen an officer target a person because of their race or sex.
I have witnessed first-hand, how devastated officers are after they have had to shoot someone. I can assure you none of them went to work that day or night with the intention of harming anyone. Each one had been genuinely afraid that if they had not pulled the trigger at that moment, they would die. Even though the shooting may have been completely justified, for many it was the end of their career. They chose not to ever be placed in that situation again. I have also experienced the sorrow of seeing those I worked alongside laid to rest as their grieving families ask, “Why?”
Some people should not be police officers. That is why it is so important to spend the time necessary to recruit the best people and train them well. There are those that have done atrocious things while wearing the badge. Some of these actions have been captured on video. Nobody is angrier about these incidents than police officers. These bad apples are not alone. They are found in every profession. The difference is in other professions a life is not always lost.
Now, I watch as Minnesota legislators introduce bills in the name of “Police Reform”, presuming that the acts of a very few are reflective of the many. They are not. Many of these bills lack common sense. Most recently, they have to do with traffic stops.
One bill would prohibit police officers from making traffic stops for a headlight or taillight out unless they are both burned out. How would anyone know they had a taillight or brake light out unless someone, such as a police officer, stopped them and told them about it? Do we really want to wait until they are both burned out to inform the driver?
Another bill would prohibit officers from stopping vehicles with expired license plate tabs. From my experience, vehicles with license plate tabs that are many months expired are frequently vehicles for which the ownership title has not been changed after a sale and there is no insurance on the vehicle, whose driver has a revoked driver’s license and warrants out for their arrest. Ask yourself this, “Do you really want someone without a driver’s license who cannot get insurance on his or her vehicle involved in a traffic accident with your family?” Some claim that stopping a vehicle for expired license tabs is nothing more than a “pretext” for a traffic stop. Hardly. It is a “reason” for a traffic stop.
Yet another bill allows for the issuance of “Sign and Release Arrest Warrants.” An arrest warrant is an order from the court to take a person into custody and bring the person before a judge in regard to a criminal matter. Judges do not issue arrest warrants lightly.
If this bill becomes law, in the above situation, someone who has knowingly failed to appear in court on criminal charges, when stopped by an officer, could only be told of the arrest warrant. The officer could not detain the person and bring them in front of a judge. I guess appearing in court on criminal charges is just too much of an inconvenience, as is transferring title on your car, getting insurance and having a valid driver’s license. Of course, there are those that would argue that if police officers don’t stop vehicles that drivers would not be at risk of being shot by police officers. Following this logic, police officers should never leave the police station.
All this is in the name of Police Reform. If our legislature passes these bills and they are then signed into law by our Governor, will this make our communities safer? I wonder what John thinks?
