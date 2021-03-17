As peace officers, we see too many lives cut short. Whenever an unexpected death occurs, something valuable is lost. How do you measure this value in money? Sometimes aggrieved family members try. In their grief, they want others to pay for their anguish. The civil court system is used to file a law suit. Typically, this is done after any criminal case is concluded.
There is a lower burden of proof in civil court than in criminal court. In civil matters the standard is “A Preponderance of the Evidence”, just enough to tilt the scales of justice. In other words, “More likely than not.” In criminal court, the proof is “Beyond a Reasonable Doubt,” a considerably higher standard.
As the saying goes, “Anyone can sue anyone for anything.” I have found there will always be an attorney that is willing to represent a plaintiff in a civil suit, no matter how questionable the allegation. Most lawsuits against police officers claim that Constitutional rights were violated, such as an illegal arrest or seizure.
Many years ago, I was working as a police sergeant in a suburban municipality. An unscrupulous couple resided in the city. The husband had actually gone to school to be a police officer. For whatever reason he was never hired by a police department and turned to thievery. He and his wife were professional shoplifters.
One afternoon, I saw this man driving his car down the road. I knew his driver’s license was revoked and I stopped him. In running his name through the State computer, I learned that Hennepin County had issued a warrant for the man’s arrest. I asked the dispatcher to phone the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Department and verify that the warrant was valid. She did and it was. I snapped the cuffs on him and took him to the police station. Once in the booking room he told me he wanted to post bail so he could be released. I phoned the Hennepin County Sheriff to learn the bail amount and was told that they made a mistake and that the warrant had already been taken care of. Of course, the man never mentioned this to me on the way to the station. I gave him a ride home.
I received a letter from the man’s attorney two weeks later telling me that he intended to sue me and the City for an illegal arrest. Strangely enough, the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Department was never mentioned in the letter and the sheriff’s department claimed to have no voice recording of the telephone call made by the dispatcher to verify the existence of the warrant even though this was standard procedure at the time. To make a long story short, an actual lawsuit was never filed, just the letter stating they intended to sue. This is not uncommon as an attorney and client hope the City will pay a few thousand dollars instead of putting up a fight.
In 2003, I was the police chief of another suburban police department. Three years prior to my appointment, a patrol officer had responded one night to several calls from residents reporting a naked man screaming in the street. When the officer arrived, he did not see a man but did find a pile of clothes on the sidewalk under a street light. He retrieved the clothing and sat in his squad car, placing the clothing on the passenger’s seat. As he started going through the clothing looking for identification, a large naked man came through his open driver’s side window. The officer was now laying with his back on the passenger’s seat as the man was struggling with the officer trying to get his pistol. The officer told me that there was no doubt in his mind that if the man got his pistol, he would kill the officer. He was finally able to get the man off him and fired a shot at him, striking him in the spinal column, paralyzing him. The man, as it turned out, was only 18 years old and a student at the local high school. He was high on LSD. An attorney had been hired and a lawsuit filed against the officer and the City.
Only the very largest Minnesota cities are self-insured against lawsuits. The others have their insurance through the League of Minnesota Cities Insurance Trust. The Trust has attorneys that represent the city. A lawsuit begins with a letter of intent and then a series of requests for information by the plaintiff and the City’s response. These “interrogatories” can go on for months or years. Eventually, depositions are taken from the involved parties. In the meantime, the judge assigned to the case is actively encouraging the parties to “settle out of court” as jury trials can be expensive and time consuming. In the end, most are settled out of court. This one was not an exception.
The League of Minnesota Cities Insurance Trust determined that it would cost many thousands of dollars to defend the city in a civil trial. They said that the plaintiff was willing to settle for $3 million and recommended that the City agree to this resolution and be done with it. If not, the League would issue a check to the City for $3 million and the City could hire its own attorneys. If the City prevailed, it could keep the $3 million. If not, the City would have to come up with the difference; even it meant raising property taxes.
The City Council went out of its way to have the patrol officer and me involved in every step of the litigation. In the end, however, it had nothing to do with whether or not the officer’s actions were appropriate and reasonable, rather it was all about dollars and cents. It was a rotten position to be in and I think the only people happy about the resolution were the plaintiff and his attorney. It wasn’t about what was fair or just, it was about a fiducial responsibility to the taxpayers. The money will never restore the man’s ability to walk.
At the time, this was the largest sum of money ever awarded involving a police officer in Minnesota history. I wondered then, and still wonder, “How much money is enough?” Will the historic $27 million just paid by the taxpayers of Minneapolis be enough to take away a family’s hurt? Certainly, it must be as the widow or widower and children of a Minnesota peace officer slain in the line duty protecting others receive about $500,000.
