The cool spring seems to have an impact on the number of calls for service officers are receiving. This morning I went through the calls for the past 24 hours as I do every morning. There was not a single call after 10:30 PM. That is unusual. I am sure this will change as the weather warms. Although calls each fall into some pretty standard categories such as traffic accidents, road hazards, lost property and missing people, each is unique.
I think every parent’s heart skips a beat when they realize their young child is missing and nowhere to be found. We take these calls very seriously. This was the case on River Road on the afternoon of April 30. Dad was unloading items from his vehicle when his two and a half year old daughter followed the dog off through the woods. While officers were en route, Dad called back, much relieved. The child had been found at a neighbor’s house.
Officers responded to a traffic accident on April 30. The driver said he was travelling west out of town on State Highway 2 when suddenly the airbags in his car inflated. That must have been quite a surprise. As it turned out, a deer ran into the front corner of the car, which caused the airbags to deploy. Fortunately, the only real injury was to the deer, which had to be dispatched.
When you open your mailbox, you expect to find mail or a package inside. That was not the case for a resident in the 500 block of Southwest 5th Avenue on May 1st. He reached into his mailbox for the mail and pulled out a bag of marijuana. It remains a mystery as to who placed the marijuana in the mailbox.
The following day, Officer Shaun Pomplun was called to Super One North. It seems that someone saw a man walking across the parking lot and the man dropped his jacket. Shaun retrieved the jacket hoping to find something to identify the owner. Instead, he found two containers of urine and a vial of drugs. It is not uncommon for drug addicts when asked to submit to a drug test by their probation officer to try to substitute clean urine for their urine containing drugs. We are not surprised that nobody has claimed the jacket.
About everything imaginable has fallen off a vehicle onto a roadway at one time or another. Just when you think you have seen it all, Officer Justin Edmundson was called to Golf Course Road on May 2nd for a frozen turkey laying in the traffic lane.
On April 27th police officers and Meds-1 Ambulance responded to a report of a head on traffic crash with injuries in the 1200 block of Pokegama Avenue. Witnesses said that a vehicle was driving south when it entered the center lane and collided head on with a northbound vehicle. The driver stated he did not remember what happened and received a traffic ticket.
Graffiti is not something we see much of in Grand Rapids. However, three weeks ago a student at the high school was identified when he was caught on video camera scratching “FTP” on the hood of Officer Greg Lease’s marked squad car parked in front of the school. Apparently, these initials stand for “F the Police.” Then on April 27th graffiti of a similar nature was found in the restroom of a local shopping mall. On this Monday morning, the same was spray painted on the north side of the Itasca County Historical Society.
Officers are frequently called to check on the welfare of individuals. This happens when a person makes suicidal threats over social media or they do not answer their telephone for prolonged periods and family members become worried. On April 28th Officer Justin Edmundson received a telephone call from a daughter who lives in the Twin Cities. She asked Justin if he would check on her father who lives in Grand Rapids. He went to the house and found nobody home. When he phoned her to tell her this he asked, “When was the last time you spoke with your father?” She replied, “Four years ago.”
