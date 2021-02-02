It is the middle of another long Minnesota winter and I think most of us are looking forward to spring. Maybe there are some, such as avid snowmobilers, who are not. At the police department, we do not get many complaints about snowmobiles. The vast majority ride their sleds responsibly and stick to the trails. This winter, however, is a bit of an exception. We have received a number of calls concerning snowmobiles cutting through yards and driving too fast on city streets. As a young officer, I watched the transition from farm fields and countryside to suburbia. The more people that moved to town, the more complaints we received of irresponsible snowmobiling. It did not take too many years before snowmobiling was prohibited on streets and trails that once weaved through town disappeared. I am sure that will not be the case here but the police department really does encourage people to ride responsibly and safely.
On the morning of January 25th, officers and a sheriff’s deputy responded to a snowmobile accident on the trail near the industrial park. Apparently, a rider was not aware the trail took a dip and was travelling a little too fast. He lost control of his sled and injured his back. The rider was treated at Grand Itasca Hospital.
At 5:30 PM on the 29th of January, an anonymous caller reported people holding up signs on the Pokegama Avenue Bridge. He said some were in the traffic lane. Officers and State Troopers have been monitoring the situation. The demonstrators will be gathered on the sidewalk of the bridge on Friday afternoons through February. They are peaceful and are trying to raise awareness of Mississippi River water quality. So far, we have not seen anybody impeding traffic.
On the morning of January 31st a suicide hotline contacted the police department reporting that they had received a telephone call from a man who wanted advice on how many pills he needed to take to kill himself. The man provided his name and he was believed to be a Grand Rapids resident. Officers went to his address and learned that he had moved to Hibbing. Hibbing Police were notified. It is a good thing that these hotlines are there to discourage people from committing suicide, not providing advice on how to do so.
At 4:11PM on January 31st an officer was called to a local car wash. The woman explained that she drove her car into the car wash to be washed. The wash arm made contact with the passenger’s side of her car and continued down it leaving a very large scrape the entire length of her car. I guess this is every car owner’s nightmare when going into a car wash. The woman told the officer that that car wash had a video tape of the incident and wanted the officer to view it. The officer declined, explaining that this is a civil matter, not a criminal matter and suggested that she speak with the store manager.
In another call of a civil nature, an officer was summoned to a local business. The owner explained that two weeks ago a couple brought in an electronic game to be repaired. Since then the couple split up and each wants the owner to give them the game and not the other. The merchant’s dilemma was who should receive the game. Again, unfortunately, the officer could not be much help as this is a civil matter. It became a contractual issue when they dropped off the game to be repaired.
Sometimes in the dead of winter, calls take an unusual twist. Maybe it is “cabin fever” or maybe we are all just tired of being cooped up inside with the COVID pandemic. As a result, sometimes calls take an unusual twist, such as the one Officer Troy Scott responded to at 11:30 PM one night. A woman who lives in an apartment complex reported that the person in the apartment above her was playing music so loudly that she could clearly hear the lyrics and it was actually vibrating the pictures on her walls. Troy had to only walk down the apartment building hallway to understand that she was not exaggerating. He made his way to the upper floor and knocked on the offending tenant’s door. He was greeted by another young woman who quickly apologized and agreed to turn the music off. She explained to Troy that she was having a “dance party” by herself. Yep. I guess a long winter brings out some unusual behavior in all of us.
