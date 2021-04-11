The BYOBag committee cares about more than just plastic pollution, although that’s always at the top of our list. We also care deeply about our small pollinator friends that keep us supplied with delicious food.
Sadly, those little workers are disappearing because humans have developed deadly chemicals and because pollinator habitat is becoming parking lots and malls. What once was prairie land teeming with wildflowers and native grasses is now endless fields of corn and soybeans. And our perfect lawns are pollinator dead zones. Pollinators are becoming homeless.
That is why we encourage people to plant gardens free from chemicals such as neonicotinoids, a chemical that interrupts a bee’s navigational ability to return to its hive. Lost and confused, it dies.
Good soil is important but most vital is the choice of chemical-free seeds. The Prairie Restoration Project offers such seeds along with easy-to-care-for gardens. By mid-summer, pollinators such as bees, butterflies, hummingbirds, and birds are happily gathering in what we call “a garden cafe”to feast on an endless supply of their favorite food.
Earth Day is April 22 - a perfect day to begin your garden.
Pat Helmberger, Barb Veit
Co-chairs, BYOBee committee
Grand Rapids Area Earth Circle
Planting chemical free gardens is important. Our trust in many of the pesticides, herbicides, fungicides is suspect. Better to go without the cides and grow healthy plants without dousing your food with chemicals. Gardens are a great way to enjoy the out-of-doors and get some exercise too.
But now lets move on to our pollinator friends. Talking about bees lumped all together is really not very helpful. Honey bees are an exotic species here and may even compete with native bee pollinators. Honey bees were imported by Europeans and even wild (escaped) honey bees are not native here. Honey bees, mostly managed by bee keepers (think livestock) are an important pollinator though, especially for mono culture farming.
Native bees are another animal and they have always been here. They are the bumble bees, mason bees, sweat bees, and so on. Their life cycles and habitats are quite different than honey bees. Their sensitivities to chemicals are also different than honey bees. They are very important to many of our plants that need outside help with pollination. Native bees would be helped by managing their habitats and avoiding chemicals that affect them adversely. Plants that help honey bees may not help native bees very much.
As in all subjects. this is a deep one, and can be very interesting to those so inclined.
