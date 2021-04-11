The BYOBag committee cares about more than just plastic pollution, although that’s always at the top of our list.  We also care deeply about our small pollinator friends that keep us supplied with delicious food.  

Sadly, those little workers are disappearing because humans have developed deadly chemicals and because pollinator habitat is becoming parking lots and malls.  What once was prairie land teeming with wildflowers and native grasses is now endless fields of corn and soybeans.  And our perfect lawns are pollinator dead zones.  Pollinators are becoming homeless.

That is why we encourage people to plant gardens free from chemicals such as neonicotinoids, a chemical that interrupts a bee’s navigational ability to return to its hive.  Lost and confused, it dies.  

Good soil is important but most vital is the choice of chemical-free seeds.  The Prairie Restoration Project offers such seeds along with easy-to-care-for gardens.  By mid-summer, pollinators such as bees, butterflies, hummingbirds, and birds are happily gathering in what we call “a garden cafe”to feast on an endless supply of their favorite food.

Earth Day is April 22 - a perfect day to begin your garden.

Pat Helmberger, Barb Veit

Co-chairs, BYOBee committee

Grand Rapids Area Earth Circle

