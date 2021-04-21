A couple of months ago, I wrote a letter discussing an interview I heard that described Respect Minnesota which is a pledge to bring respectful, civil dialogue back to currently contentious situations like the Line 3 replacement project.
It has been disappointing that in the past few months, “respect” has not been something that pipeline opponents have brought to the forefront of their strategies. Unfortunately, protesters have been disruptive, disrespectful, and degrading weekly.
They continue to try to push their agenda, focusing on hurling insults and abusive language at Line 3 workers and police, disrupting construction, and putting themselves in dangerous situations.
This is not the way to advance change and make a difference.
Thankfully, progress continues and to date its nearly 60 percent complete. While the project goes through a planned pause period to comply with necessary state road restrictions during the spring, I ask that everyone remembers to be respectful to each other when it comes to Line 3.
Protesters have their right to make their voices heard, but pipeline workers and police officers also deserve to go to work without being harassed and put in risky situations.
Brian Holmer
Mayor of Thief River Falls
Thief River Falls, Minn.
