I have a retired sage friend that I enjoy talking with. He has a way of looking at a situation from a perspective that is different and often makes me smile or laugh. Kind of like Robin Williams when as a teacher in the movie, Dead Poets Society, he encouraged his students to stand on their desk to see things from a different perspective. It comes naturally for my friend,. He doesn’t need his desk. Probably wouldn’t be safe at his age anyway.
Once when we were both much younger, we met serendipitously with our families while on summer vacation at the sand dunes of Michigan. He and his family were returning from New York City. When I asked him how his trip was going, he explained to me that while in a crowd in New York City, he had been pick-pocketed, and his wallet was stolen. Perhaps by Michigan he had time to sort through the incident, but he was calm as he told me about the event. He said it had never happened to him before, and it was kind of amazing; one minute his wallet was in his pocket, and the next minute it was gone. It had happened, and he had no idea the event was occurring. He probably would have been equally amazed had he walked down the street and saw his empty wallet on a street venders cart for sale.
I had a similar situation occur to me on Feb. 26 when I was reading the Herald Review. I read that my name along with 45,000 other county residents were pick-pocketed and sent to the state legislation as ammunition for those advocating for gun rights. Maybe if I checked, I could find it at the state capital in a box secured with two ribbons of support from a couple area legislatures. Like my friend, I found it amazing how quickly the whole process had occurred. Even with a late addition to Tuesday’s Itasca County Board agenda, a standing room only crowd was summoned. Everyone present was given an opportunity to speak concerning the late addition. There was agreement of all 15 speakers with “unwavering” support. It was voted on, passed unanimously by our county board, and declared in the paper on February 26th that Itasca County has now become the 21st county in the state of Minnesota to “explicitly” state their position in support of gun rights. It makes me wonder how many other neatly wrapped boxes are sitting at the capitol steps. maybe 20 or even more by now.
I am a gun owner and hunter, I have been since I was a child. I read the bill proposals introduced by some members of our Minnesota legislators to curb gun violence within our state. They sound to be reasonable attempts at addressing the 27% increase in gun violence in Minnesota since 2015. Gun sales are up 180%, even when MN hunting license sales have been flat or dropping since 2016. Of the 10 counties in MN with the highest rate of gun violence, 8 are rural. And strangely, of the 570 gun deaths in our state in 2021, 354 were killed by their own guns through suicide.
"
A speaker at the Feb. 21 board meeting gave his support of the second amendment resolution because he believed we need to protect ourselves from a tyrannical government. Our government does not just reside in St. Paul or Washington D.C.. It resides in our communities. It resides in our city councils, school boards, and our county boards. Tough problems have been and will continue to be solved because of our human resources. But, we need to use all our Human Resources, and not just like minded individuals. We can’t exclude any voices from the table, and sometimes we may have to stand on the table to see new possibilities for resolution. Except of course, maybe my friend. That might not be safe.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.