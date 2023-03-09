I have a retired sage friend that I enjoy talking with. He has a way of looking at a situation from a perspective that is different and often makes me smile or laugh. Kind of like Robin Williams when as a teacher in the movie, Dead Poets Society, he encouraged his students to stand on their desk to see things from a different perspective. It comes naturally for my friend,. He doesn’t need his desk. Probably wouldn’t be safe at his age anyway.

Once when we were both much younger, we met serendipitously with our families while on summer vacation at the sand dunes of Michigan. He and his family were returning from New York City. When I asked him how his trip was going, he explained to me that while in a crowd in New York City, he had been pick-pocketed, and his wallet was stolen. Perhaps by Michigan he had time to sort through the incident, but he was calm as he told me about the event. He said it had never happened to him before, and it was kind of amazing; one minute his wallet was in his pocket, and the next minute it was gone. It had happened, and he had no idea the event was occurring. He probably would have been equally amazed had he walked down the street and saw his empty wallet on a street venders cart for sale.

