Political officials are no strangers to hypocrisy. Regardless of party affiliation, taking credit for funding that they did not vote for is manipulating the public. For Representative Pete Stauber, hypocrisy seems to be all he knows. In his recent mailing, Stauber said he was, “proud to help secure this funding,” for legislation which benefits infrastructure projects like the Highway 8 reconstruction project. This is simply not true. The funding came from Biden’s Infrastructure Bill which passed the U.S. House of Representatives. The infrastructure spending was supported by a number of House Republican leaders but a notable opponent to the critical funding was and still is Representative Stauber. The infrastructure package freed over $3 million for Highway 8 improvements and provides more funding for a host of urgent projects across the district like road and bridge repairs. The bill allocated over $6.8 billion for Minnesota and is essential for retaining thousands of strong labor jobs in the 8th district over the next decade. That urgent need for jobs and infrastructure did not matter to Stauber. He fervently railed against the critical need to address infrastructure in his own district, when the bill was being passed. He preferred to attack Democrats for their investments rather than address the needs of his constituency. Stauber stated on the House floor, “It’s the content, not just the cost of this legislation that is especially dangerous for American families and our economy.” This stance caused a labor union backlash and criticism by unions that had endorsed him. As reported in the MinnPost, “Kris Fredson, public affairs director LIUNA’s Minnesota chapter, said they endorsed Stauber in 2020, but sharply criticized the infrastructure vote and Stauber for subsequently touting infrastructure funding in the district.”
His rhetoric seems to be completely forgotten as he touts funding for projects in the district. This two-faced lie is a stab in the back to all his constituents that need projects like roads, highways, and bridges to be addressed at the federal level. Stauber would rather posture to his constituents rather than put in the work for the people. He has a history of taking credit for infrastructure funding that he did not support. When grant funding for airports was allocated to our region in 2022, Stauber’s vote was still a resounding no! He continuously attempts to take victory laps while being an empty suit in Washington. Frankly, it’s lazy and insulting to take credit for someone else’s blood, sweat, and tears.
