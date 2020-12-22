In this season of giving, I have noticed a lot of “paying it forward” going on. Recently, I was blessed with someone buying my lunch and the cashier stated that the anonymous person asked me to pay it forward. I thought for a long time and decided to pay it forward to a funeral home. Having served 40 years in the funeral business I know there are those who, for whatever reason, are unable to cover the costs of a family funeral. I am no longer in the business so my gift does not affect me other than the thought of giving. I took a check to the funeral home and asked them to apply it to a bill that was outstanding and left it at that. In this time of COVID, deaths seem to be hitting more and more families unexpectedly as well. Consider this option as a way to “pay it forward” anonymously.
God Bless
Brian Carlson
Grand Rapids,
