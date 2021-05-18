In 2018, ninety-one Fortune 500 companies paid zero dollars in federal income taxes. ZERO! Another 56 paid an effective rate between zero and 5%. Fifty people in the U.S. have more money than the bottom 50%. Individuals and corporations hide trillions of dollars in offshore accounts. Imagine the boost to the economy if tax dodgers fed that money back into the economy via worker raises and benefits.
In 2020, the CEO of Boeing received a $21.1 million compensation package after laying off 30,000 workers and a $12 billion corporate loss. Norwegian Cruise Lines had massive losses, yet the CEO’s compensation was doubled to $36.4 million. AT&T lost $5.4 billion and cut thousands of jobs. Its CEO received $21 million.
Please support the pay equity movement to close unreasonable tax loopholes and raise the tax rate on millionaires. Don’t listen to the falsehearted cries that YOUR taxes will increase—not unless you make more than $400,000 a year (or $20,000 a MONTH in another recommendation).
Do CEOs deserve that much money while laying off tens of thousands of employees and asking the others to take pay cuts? They will still be able to pay their electric bills if their tax rates rise from 21% to 28%, which is still lower than the 35% upper bracket rate when the economy was growing with a record 74 consecutive months of job growth during the Obama administration.
The millionaires also cry that jobs will be lost if taxes for them are increased. They still preach that supply side economics, aka trickle-down economics, aka Reaganomics, creates jobs even though every time such unsound schemes are tried they fail. As author Scott Kuzma described the economic disaster of the 1980’s in his book on the history of the range city of Kinney, “The Iron Range slogged through the worst economic crisis since the 1950’s as the mining industry experienced a serious downturn in production that many felt was a side effect of Reaganomics. Residents fled the Iron Range in an exodus not seen since the 1950’s.”
The period of greatest economic prosperity the U.S. has ever seen was during WWII (horrific as the war was). During WWII, the U.S. had the lowest unemployment rate in history, executive pay was capped as were corporate profits. Nobody is suggesting such severe measures, but it proved that everyone can thrive when the playing field is fair for all.
A simple economic rule is that consumer spending drives job growth and the economy. When consumers want and can afford more products, businesses hire more people to ramp up production to produce those goods (demand side economics). Businesses will not produce goods that consumers do not want (supply side economics). Low and middle-income people buy the most everyday consumer goods. Give the real spenders—the low and middle-income—more disposable income, affordable childcare and early education during their children’s most formative years, affordable healthcare, access to high-speed internet (essential for business start-ups), and the economy will grow.
Vic Spadaccini
Grand Rapids
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
So...Josh Donaldson is being paid what, $21 million this year? Are you going to reduce his his salary as well? What about Eric Villeneuve, Itasca County Health and Human Services Director? He's paid $128,000 a year. We lost over 50 seniors to covid. Does Eric deserve $128,000 a year?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.