Most cross country races are held on golf courses. Not in Grand Rapids. The Grand Rapids High School home meet is held on the Grand Rapids Sports Complex and University of Minnesota trail system. The two entities have combined to offer miles of spectacular trails for public use. This unique venue provides “real cross country” running once a year for the Paul Bauer Memorial Cross Country Invitational.
Tuesday, Sept. 21, 422 runners converged at the Grand Rapids Sports Complex and participated in three different races for middle school and high school runners. Conditions were ideal and there were well over 1,000 runners and spectators at the complex.
This is the only home cross country meet of the year and we of the Cross Country Booster Club would like to thank the University of Minnesota and Mr. Braaten, the City of Grand Rapids and Dale Anderson’s ground crew and all of the volunteers who combined to make the meet a smashing success. Special thanks go out to starter Kelly Hanson, lead vehicle bicyclist John Byrne, trail vehicle Steve Bean, finishing chute directors Dick Ostroot and Don Christianson and announcer Dick Sackett.
Running is a life-long sport and the 60-plus runners on the Grand Rapids team are getting a unique experience.
Thanks to all.
Grand Rapids Cross Country Booster Club
