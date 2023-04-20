So God created man in his own image, in the image of God he created him; male and female he created them. (Genesis 1:27ESV)

Over the years the book of Genesis has been the most disputed books of the Bible; Especially the first three chapters. Out of those chapters, over the past 15 years the verse above has been a flashpoint that ignites huge controversy among marriage rights and gender identity conversations. The exchanges become so intense that friends and family simply stop listening to one another, and begin to melee with each other with personal insults, dismissive remarks and unfounded accusations. What we have lost is the ability to have these conversations in confident civility. If we truly are motivated by love, as so many claim, why is there so much emotional violence and a lack of honest conversation to build up those who are hurting or confused, especially about their identity?

