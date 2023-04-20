So God created man in his own image, in the image of God he created him; male and female he created them. (Genesis 1:27ESV)
Over the years the book of Genesis has been the most disputed books of the Bible; Especially the first three chapters. Out of those chapters, over the past 15 years the verse above has been a flashpoint that ignites huge controversy among marriage rights and gender identity conversations. The exchanges become so intense that friends and family simply stop listening to one another, and begin to melee with each other with personal insults, dismissive remarks and unfounded accusations. What we have lost is the ability to have these conversations in confident civility. If we truly are motivated by love, as so many claim, why is there so much emotional violence and a lack of honest conversation to build up those who are hurting or confused, especially about their identity?
I want to make a sincerely honest statement before I go any further. As we watch our culture react in the public square to this phenomenon it breaks my heart to see the insensitive and vile tone our leaders, both liberal and conservative, are giving as an example. This is not simply a talking appointment. The Trans topic deals with the core of who a person is, their purpose and role in life, how they relate to those they love and who love them. It is an intimate and sacred conversation. All the conversations I have around this topic are very individualized and specific. The families of those struggling with their “gender identity” are impacted personally and affected deeply. More than that, all of them, I can attest, are not what I would call homophobic, transphobic, hate-filled, fascist, bigots. On the other side, those who are struggling with their “gender identity” are not determined to undo society. Most of them have been struggling for so long and wish that they didn’t struggle in the ways that they do. I say all of this so that you might look at the situation we are in and see the individual people and their families as fellow children of God with real pain, not simply cannon fodder for political arguments. We must always remember as we make way on this conversation that we do not wrestle against flesh and blood, but against the evil that exists in this world (Ephesians 6:10).
There is so much that I can say about this topic, and it is hard to know where to begin the conversation, so I’ll just begin. The pursuit of truth has been the quest of mankind since we fell from Eden. Plagued now by the thorns and thistles of this world, our own limitations, and hazards of imagination, we fight to find meaning and purpose. Or at least we used to. That is until we got lazy in the modern world and decided that it would be a lot easier to find meaning and purpose if we believed it was found in ourselves. This philosophy flooded our culture and now even how we define male and female. We thought searching God’s creation for truth was difficult, we couldn’t have predicted the labyrinth of dark confusion that awaited us as we peered inward for guidance. Depending solely on our emotions as we traverse our own mind, body and soul, we try to establish something concrete to hold onto, but only find the shifting sands of our impulses. This is why it has become impossible to define what it means to be a woman or a man for that matter. What impulses make one a man or woman? Is there any impulse that is gendered or is that very idea culturally constructed? If their emotional and mental impulses that gendered, how do you align those transient and fleeting experiences with a physical reality? If you’re confused, imagine being a 13 year old going through puberty, disgusted by their body that is doing things they can’t control or understand.
We can see how we have failed. We have sought truth in a place that cannot provide it. Worse, we are using what we found there to be the building block of our culture and our children’s lives. To say it plainly, we have replaced God with our impulses. To understand male and femaleness, we must first look out and up at creation and toward our creator. He did not make the stereotypes of masculinity or put in place the objectification and relegation of women. We did that. He made something beautiful and perfect. He made community with man, woman and Himself. Man and woman were to work together in their lives, in proper relationship with one another, so that all of creation could enjoy the glory of God.
Over the next few articles that I write I will discuss the significance of male and femaleness in God’s created order. I will also continue to show the inconsistencies, irony, and contradictions in this manmade trans-ideology that is consuming our societies. For this month, as you continue to interact with this topic, I want to leave you with this: In spite of us all, God sent His only son, Jesus Christ to intervene in our self-destruction, that we may be called Children of God. It is in His blood, death, and resurrection that we have life, forgiveness, and victory over evil. By God’s undeserved grace we are His. Regardless of what this world teaches or regardless of what your impulses tell you, that is your identity and sharing that truth is your purpose. To God be all the glory.
In His Strength, (Philippians 4:13)
Rev. Dr. Patrick Lovejoy
Pastor, First Lutheran Church (735 NE 1St Ave., Grand Rapids, MN 55744)
