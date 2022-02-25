Northern Minnesota is walking a tenuous line. We’ve had blow after economic blow in the past two decades. We’ve lost Blandin’s Line 5, the Ainsworth Lumber Company mill, the Verso mill, Ainsworth’s mill in Bemidji, and that’s just in the forestry sector. Hundreds of family-sustaining jobs for rural Minnesotans, simply gone. And with the transition of the Boswell energy plant, we’ll lose more jobs and tax revenue.
As an economic developer with deep ties in our region, this is not what I want to see. I want to see us growing and thriving, and I know we have the workforce and resources necessary for a strong, healthy economy.
This is why Itasca County needs Huber Engineered Woods (HEW). Not just for the promise of 150 new jobs or the $440 million investment in our region, but also for the positive step toward tapping our existing capacity for timber production.
We must prepare for a new future. It begins with welcoming investment.
HEW is the exact type of company we want to welcome to the region – a family-run business committed to supporting the community. Still, opposing groups are working hard to push the company out with incorrect data and false accusations.
When HEW started exploring Grand Rapids, they did their research. They used local experts to assess our timber capacity. Industry experts projected market needs for forest products and saw our region’s potential. Land management and timber harvest isn’t just part of our history; it’s our everyday life.
HEW approached the opportunity as environmental stewards delivering a premium, much-needed product. They saw that our forest products community works together to ensure the sustainability of one of our most precious renewable resources, fiber. Healthy forests, after all, are not neglected forests. They’re managed forests.
I know forestry, and I come from a proud logging family. When I began my economic development career, I sat down with industry professionals to get a true grasp of forestry in the region. We used to harvest over 4 million cords of high-quality timber. Today, we’re just over 2 million. As operations closed, local families felt the brunt of the impact. In the meantime, our trees kept growing.
It’s time for us to start building back up. A 2021 Industry Cluster Analysis commissioned by a local task force identified forestry as an area with significant growth potential. Demand for paper, paperboard and mass timber products is increasing steadily and will continue to grow as we move toward green building practices. We have the timber capacity to welcome HEW and others to our state.
We also have the workforce, a history of success and an upcoming generation of passionate forest stewards. And now, we have a quality American company willing to invest here to create much-needed jobs. It’s time to stop the attacks and infighting so that we can work together for a sustainable and positive economic future.
Tamara Lowney
Grand Rapids
