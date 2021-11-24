Burning fossil fuels dramatically worsens global warming; threatening us and endangering our children and future generations; directly impacting 1/3 of Americans in 2020. Right now, 1.1 degrees C of global warming has already been recorded. This “small” change has caused deadly severe-weather related heat waves, droughts, floods, fires, crop and soil damage with increased disease, poverty, climate-refugees, and conflicts. Do you remember the heat, drought, choking smoke and wildfires of Minnesota’s summer of 2021? Do you recall the tragedies of Western US heat waves, drought, and forest fires; the Eastern US hurricanes and flooding and the desperate Mexican border climate-refugees? Did you see the daily news reports of similar and constantly multiplying severe-weather related crises around the world?
Unfortunately, the only definitive agreements for international action from Glasgow’s COP26 were pledges to reduce deforestation and methane emissions which will be inadequate to prevent surpassing the disastrous global warming tipping point of 1.5 C. The respected and open-access online EnROADS Climate Simulation Tool (climateinteractive.org/tools/en-roads/) demonstrates these reductions of deforestation and methane will only improve our projected 3.6 C warming by 0.2 C; nowhere near the critically important 1.5 C goal. If we exceed a temperature increase above 1.5 C we can expect calamitous sea-level rise, record flooding and droughts, and massive species extinction. This will happen by 2030 unless we do something really effective right now.
In our Northland we will lose our beautiful pine boreal forests, our lakes and streams will be too warm to support gamefish, our snow season will be short and bare. Even our treasured loons are expected to be gone within the lifetimes of our children, leaving our lakes hauntingly quiet at night.
Citizens’ Climate Lobby (CCL) is focused on solving global warming by creating political will for a livable world. CCL supports Pricing Carbon with a Dividend, the most rapid, effective, and socially just climate solution. This legislation (energyinnovationact.org) places an affordable, predictable, and steadily rising cost on the companies responsible for damaging our atmosphere with their portion of the over 110 million tons of daily greenhouse gas pollution that causes our global warming. This legislation will dramatically reduce carbon emissions, grow good jobs, improves our health, and supports our families, especially the most vulnerable. It is the best climate solution; synergizing all other climate actions and it is supported by 49 Senators and 88 Representatives.
Please join CCL (citizensclimatelobby.org/join-citizens-climate-lobby/) and tell your Senators (cclusa.org/senate) and President Biden (cclusa.org/white-house) to pass strong Pricing Carbon and Dividend legislation right now. This is the single most powerful Climate Action you can perform to create a strong Climate Solution while helping to protect your children from the tragic changes that will make our home a very different world from the one we know and love.
Michael Overend
Two Harbors
