We kicked off session the right way: by giving back part of the surplus to taxpayers. We quickly passed a $100 million tax relief bill, known as tax conformity, that will help all kinds of Minnesotans. Why were we able to do it so quickly? Because Senate Republicans actually passed it last year. With most of the legwork done, it was pretty easy to fast-track.

Unfortunately, it did not include two key provisions we have been fighting for: the total elimination of the tax on Social Security benefits, and a real, significant income tax rate cut. We tried to add those onto the bill, but Democrats rejected the ideas.

"
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments