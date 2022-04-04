I am a parent in Itasca County, school district 318. I am also the Chair to a group called PAVE (Parents and Allies who Value Education) I am writing this letter to discuss the collective concern of not only my PAVE group, but my community as well. We are concerned as to how the $9 billion surplus will be spent. If all 2403 schools in the state of Minnesota received part of this surplus that would only act as a bandaid, a short term fix. We need actual long term fixes and long term goals, such as restructuring the formula/budget as well as funding from the surplus so our education systems can thrive. Since 2003 our education communities have been grossly underfunded by the state and legislators.
As of March 21, ISD 318 was forced to move forward with budget cuts that made it so the contracts of 25 teachers would not be renewed for the following school year. This also cut programs from our children, such as Elementary school art, Secondary languages and funding that supports the teachings of math and reading. We are not the only district that is suffering these same hardships. Our state representative Spencer Igo has repeatedly said that education will be a last priority rather than a first. He and State Senator Justin Eichorn would rather garner votes than do their jobs. Senator Eichorn is the Vice Chair to the Education Finance and Policy Committee. 70% of our Education budget comes from the state, from his committee. He claims he is adequately funding our school districts as well as others, however if that were the truth then why have we been denied time after time for grants and bonds? Senator Eichorn would rather play politics by publishing bills that claim to support parents rights, when in reality if he cared at all about our rights he would not neglect our children and their education. He puts more undue stress on our teachers and the education community with his inadequate funding and frivolous bills. Our teachers and children deserve the best environment in order to succeed. We need Senator Eichorn to do his elected job, stop playing politics with our children’s education, our teachers and our communities and fund our schools.
